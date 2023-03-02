MILTON — Return to the scandal and corruption of the Jazz Age with songs like “All That Jazz,” “Razzle Dazzle” and “Funny Hunny.”
The Milton Area High School Drama Club will present “Chicago: Teen Edition” on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school’s performing arts center.
Based on a 1926 play of the same title, “Chicago” tells the story of 1920’s chorus girl Roxie Hart, who murders her cheating lover and convinces her love-struck husband, Amos, to take the rap. When Amos realizes Roxie is lying to him, he hands her over to the cops and she’s sent to death row. It’s up to sleazy lawyer Billy Flynn to save her while he’s also saving another murderer, Velma Kelly. The two women fight for the fame and freedom they both crave.
Audiences will enjoy all aspects of the musical, said Steve Aguirre, ESL aide and translator/interpreter for the Milton School District.
“There are bigger voices in this cast than anyone knew, better dancers in this cast than anyone knew, and outstanding actors,” Aguirre said. “This show is all about the attitude, the ‘jazz’ of the 1920s. I’m excited for the audience to experience that with these students.”
Senior Chloe Russell plays the role of Roxie Hart, one of the two female leads in the show.
“While I don’t think Roxie is a very relatable character, I think she does a great job at showing the audience the repercussions of what society was like in the 1920’s in an extremely dramatic way,” Russell said. “Roxie is a feminist icon.”
Mia Sera, a junior, portrays Billy Flynn’s other defense client, Velma Kelly.
“I think the audience will really like my character,” Sera said. “She gives quite a few laughs and is very powerful with her songs. I hope the audience sees how fun she is and how much fun I’m having while being her.”
Aguirre recalled “plenty of goofy moments” that have occurred during the long hours of rehearsals, including “Jonny’s shoe sole flying off mid song (and) Colby’s intro of Billy.”
“My favorite sentimental moment came when we all heard Carley (Braham) sing ‘When You’re Good to Mama’ during our first full run of Act 1,” Aguirre said. “It was awesome to see how supportive the cast was to her, how they hyped her up.”
After COVID-19 forced so many cancelations or virtual events, the student actors, musicians and stage crew are all looking forward to opening night performance.
“These kids have worked their butts off for the past few months with the expectation of a big payoff on March 3rd, that payoff simply being the appreciation of an audience full of people that love them,” Aguirre said. “A lot of education and beautiful moments occur during the rehearsal process, but the end goal is always that opening night date. They need the audience’s energy.”
