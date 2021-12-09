SELINSGROVE — Senior students will step into the role of director to present short, one-act plays for local audiences.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre presents the Senior Directing Showcase as a part of its Second Stage season on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall. No charge or tickets are required.
The Senior Directing Showcase provides an opportunity for seniors to put into practice the theories they’ve learned in class by working with other students on thought-provoking scenes or one-act plays.
Student directors for this year’s showcase are Chloe Acquaviva, Bruce Gomez, Alexis Jefferson, Tyler Shadle, Jack Sullivan and Briana Tapia.
Gomez is directing “A Clue in the Library,” by Steven Hayet. The Student Showcase has influenced his desire to be an actor.
“I never wanted to do anything more than acting,” he said. “In the past couple of months, I’ve learned I really enjoy directing, too. I love interacting with my actors and shaping the direction of the play in a way that isn’t necessarily possible as the actor. I’ve also found I’ve taken to the leadership aspect of running rehearsals and helping out my actors.”
Working on a play from the director’s viewpoint has given him a new appreciation for the complexities of that position.
“Something I never realized about directing until I started doing it is that most directors have a vision of the play, but it’s rare that every aspect of it can be feasibly applied,” Gomez said. “There’s a healthy balance of things that are planned way ahead of time and things that are discussed on the fly. Directing requires flexibility.”
For her directing debut, Bri Tapia chose a dark realism play that made her feel connected to the main characters.
“You feel a sense of desperation that you want things to get better for them,” she said. “You want things to change, you want the play to go your way. Those feelings, and the way that I was drawn into the characters are what made me choose this play. I want the audience to feel what I felt, and I can only hope that I brought justice to that.”
She, too, found a world of difference between acting and directing.
“I liked how directors literally see their vision come to life by the works of their acting plus the blocking,” she said. “I also really liked working with my actors, as seeing them develop and improve over time and getting more and more into character really made me smile. God, I am so proud of them. I found it to be fun, and a great way to step out of my comfort zone.”
After considerable time and effort in crafting these plays, the six young directors will especially appreciate showing their efforts to a live audience.
“All the directors have put a great deal of thought into their plays and the rehearsal process,” Gomez said. “They’ve also persevered through the craziness of this semester and the inevitable stress that comes with it, so I’m incredibly proud of my fellow directors and I encourage everyone to come see our hard work come together onstage!”
“Not only will people see what student directors are capable of, but they will be able to see a plethora of different types of plays with different themes and some amazing actors,” Tapia said. “Each and every student put in so much effort into their acting, and the directors showed so much passion for their production. Audiences will like the themes, messages, and heart-tugging moments, as well. It’s going to be a blast!”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com