MILLERSBURG — What better way to enjoy Shakespeare than beneath forest trees with a babbling creek nearby?
The Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art will present this year’s Shakespeare in the Woods student production with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening. Admission is free.
Shakespeare in the Woods Camp is an immersive theater education program taught by Gamut Theatre Group, in Harrisburg. This year’s camp followed a slightly different format, with students spending four weeks in Harrisburg followed by the fifth week at the Ned Smith Center. Gamut Theatre Group worked with students on acting, voice, movement, writing and improvisation.
“Shakespeare in the Woods is a takeoff of Shakespeare in the park, in urban areas,” said Adam Steppy, marketing and program coordinator at the Ned Smith Center, who added that the outdoor experience adds to the play’s appeal. “Our amphitheater is outside, right by the Wiconisco Creek and the trees. I was able to see ‘Hamlet’ last year, and it’s probably the first time I enjoyed Shakespeare.”
As explained on the Ned Smith Center website, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a delightful Shakespearean comedy that “features fairies, young lovers and a crew of bumbling players trying to perform a play for the Duke’s wedding celebration. Puck sums it up best: ‘Lord, what fools these mortals be!’”
More than 30 students, ages 8 to 15, will present the most famous scenes from the play. The show runs 60 minutes, and each performance is followed by a discussion between the actors and audience.
The performance is a perfect example of what is important to the Ned Smith Center, said Emily Rosmus, director of educational programming at the Ned Smith Center.
“By supporting and showing up to see the students in their performance, we are encouraging them to pursue a lifetime of exploration in the arts,” she said. “We, as viewers, have the opportunity to be entertained and amazed at the talent and enthusiasm of these young actors.”
Shakespeare in the Woods gives students the opportunity to perform in front of an audience, conquering any nervousness and giving them an unforgettable experience.
“To be able to contribute to that experience for them and help build their confidence in acting is an opportunity you will also be enriched and inspired by,” Rosmus said.
The Shakespeare in the Woods program brings culture to an area where it might be difficult for people to travel to shows even in relatively local urban areas like Harrisburg, Lancaster and York.
“It makes it accessible to everybody, which is what it should be,” Steppy said. “You don’t have to get dressed up in a suit and tie. Watch Shakespeare, and see what it’s all about.”
While the event is not BYOB, Peace of Mind Café will be on hand with various offerings of food and beverages.“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is free, but registration prior to the show is encouraged and can be done at: https://secure.nedsmithcenter.org/np/clients/nedsmithcenter/event.jsp?event=678.Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com