Director Rachel Ulsh saw learning potential when it came time to select the spring musical for Selinsgrove Area High School.
While it is based off of a classic Disney movie that many have seen, she said she and her musical partner Jay Muller chose “The Little Mermaid” because it includes differences from the film and additional songs that would give her performers the trifecta of choreography, acting and singing — and the production team would have the experience of learning to give top notch lighting, sound, set building and design and more.
“The performances of the show are an amazing accomplishment that we love sharing with the community, but the main goal is to provide an educational atmosphere and provide a wonderful journey of learning and growth,” Ulsh said. “This show provided those things.”
Such a visually-heavy production required a lot of elements from both the cast and crew, whether it was costumes to help identify the distinctive — and in several cases not human — cast of characters or the lighting and design elements that transformed the set from an underwater kingdom to one on land.
“The most challenging element leading up to the show was the scene changes,” said Elliot Muller, a junior who played the crab Sebastian in the show. “With so many set pieces and special effects, the crew and the cast had to work hard to get the timing right during instrumental pieces of music during the performances.”
One crucial piece of equipment especially took a lot of practice to use — a flying system that allowed several cast members to swim in the air.
“I think the biggest challenge was fitting everything on the stage with over 60 people in the cast and crew and incorporating the fly system with the students,” Ulsh said. “It took an entire day of training to fly the students safely and then took the week before the show to fine tune the flying.”
Hailey Beaver, the 10th-grader who portrayed Ariel, said that being able to fly was her favorite part of the live performances. It was a technique that stuck out to audiences.
“Ariel, Prince Eric and Sebastian all flew, or rather, swam to enhance the atmosphere of life under water. Scuttle also took off in the air,” said The Daily Item reviewer Anna Wiest. “This effect was just one more aspect that left kids watching in awe.”
For Leah Kloostra, the senior who played Ariel's seagull friend Scuttle, being able to see the audience react to things the cast and crew had worked hard on — like particular lines rehearsed countless times — were her favorite parts of the live performances.
"When Scuttle is first introduced, he is trying to make a trade with Ariel: her Dinglehopper (a fork) for his Snarfblatt (a pipe). When he says that it is an instrument, and Flounder asks if it makes music, he says 'Sure thing, kid, why I ain't just blowin' smoke,'" Kloostra said. "I worked hard on that particular line and hearing the audience laugh filled me with joy."