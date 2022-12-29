TREVORTON — Looking for something fun, interesting and different to do in the new year? If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to flex your creative muscles make sure to get your tickets for a very special event happening at Anthracite Creative Works next week.
“Holiday Art Night Out,” an observational painting class for adults featuring a “full sensory experience,” will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at 321 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.
The evening includes gourmet food pairings and a BYOB option.
“Art Night Out is our adults-only art event,” said Phoebe Heath, owner and operator of Anthracite Creative Works. “It is BYOB for those over 21, although plenty of non-alcoholic options are provided.”
Observational art, explained Heath, means drawing or rendering something that is sitting in front of you in real life.
“Observational art practices activate the right, creative side of the brain like no other activity does,” she said. “It strengthens the creative thinking that one applies to any other endeavor they undertake. Everyone gains from the experience to be had at Art Night Out.”
Heath opened her business in the summer of 2021. She earned her bachelor of fine arts degree at Kutztown University and certification in art education from Millersville University. According to her website, www.anthracitecreativeworks.com, she completed six years as an art educator at Palmyra Area High School in Palmyra and works with a variety of local art and education organizations. As a practicing artist, Heath exhibits in the Central Pennsylvania region and beyond.
Anthracite Creative Works is a visual arts studio which provides a variety of visual art instruction, events, and fine art and product sales.
What can you expect at an Art Night Out?
“It’s more than a class, it’s an experience that combines art instruction, seasonal food pairings, scenery, music, and scents for a full sensory experience,’” explained Heath. “The night begins with set up and food tastings, with the opportunity for experimentation with art materials. From there, we go into drawing warm-ups and a watercolor demonstration.”
Attendees will follow along as Heath guides them through instructions on how to paint the seasonal scenery set up in the studio.
“The rest of the event will be reserved as time for students to work independently on their paintings with individual feedback from me, while enjoying more refreshments and chatting in a relaxed setting with other attendees,” said Heath.
Holiday subjects for this Art Night Out will include lots of winter and Christmas scenery including greens, twinkle lights, ornaments, candles, wrapped gift boxes, nutcrackers, and more.
Not an artist? Don’t worry, this event doesn’t require you know a thing about painting or art in general.
“Art Night Out is for every experience level,” said Heath. “Because we start as a group, and then break out into individual, personalized instruction, everyone can enjoy the experience of art-making.”
There are only two studio rules — give your best effort and respect yourself, Heath explained.
If you can’t make it this time around, don’t worry, Art Night Out happens quarterly.
“This event takes place seasonally,” said Heath. “Our first Art Night Out since reopening after fire damage happened this fall. It was a big hit with all who attended, both with and without prior art experience.”
The Anthracite Creative Works studio is a single-room space in the old shop-front side of a 1930s era auto garage, so space is limited to about a dozen attendees.
Reserved seating is required for this event. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance, by Tuesday.
For more information about Art Night Out or other events at the studio, visit www.anthracitecreativeworks.com, call 717-813-5316 or email anthracitecreativeworks@gmail.com.