SELINSGROVE — World War I and the “Spanish Flu” of 1918 were over, and songs like “Swanee,” “Makin’ Whoopee,” “Yes! We Have No Bananas” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” filled the radios … and Thursday, the stage of an upcoming musical production too.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “The Golden Hour: A Musical Revue of 1920s Radio,” written and directed by Dr. Jeanne Tiehen, as part of its 2020-21 Main Stage Season. Performances will be livestreamed on Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m.
Zoom links can be purchased for $5 by contacting the University Box Office at 570-372-ARTS between noon and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Tiehen, assistant professor of theatre at Susquehanna University, wrote “The Golden Hour” specifically as a musical that could be performed during the pandemic.
“As there are many difficulties in doing many traditional musicals safely in the era of Zoom theatre, doing an original piece centered around public domain songs from the 1920s allows us to showcase it on YouTube for as much of our audience as possible,” she said. “It also celebrates the radio, now a one-hundred-year-old invention, by tying in songs from this era with the idea of a radio show.”
In a press release, “The Golden Hour: A Musical Revue of 1920s Radio” is described as a “Zoom-hybrid production that celebrates the start of radio through a light musical comedy.” The upbeat performance features dancing and amusing banter along with, of course, plenty of classic 1920s songs that audiences will be humming — maybe even singing — along with at home.
Sophomore Joseph Peachey finds both humor and poignancy in his character.
“I play a character named Dusty Barnes, who’s somewhat of a washed-up and self-deprecating comedian, who finally booked a gig at the Golden Hour but isn’t as professional as the host would like,” Peachey said. “I feel like people will enjoy the ridiculous standup bits I do, while also potentially relating to the real sadness that someone like this can feel.”
The hybrid production will offer socially distanced actors dancing onstage and interacting with their onscreen counterparts.
“The audience will enjoy the comedy, the many beautiful and fun songs sung so well by our students, the stage and Zoom dancing, and the colorful characters,” Tiehen said. “If you watch from home, we have a great show for you to watch. For those lucky SU people who watch in person, they’ll also have a great show to watch. I think ending this season at SU with something funny and joyful is a great way for us to celebrate the resilience of theatre.”
Those 1920s tunes can also boast some resilience — Peachey has found the appeal in the old melodies.
“If I’ve learned anything from working on this musical, it is that 1920s music is VERY catchy,” he said. “It certainly was an interesting shift in music from the turn of the century. Despite most of the music being around a hundred years old now, I think audiences will enjoy it and tap along all the same.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com