Like many theater programs, the Susquehanna University Department of Theatre had to reconsider how to perform amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions implemented to prevent the disease’s spread. It had to alter its previously announced 2020-2021 season because of it — The department will offer hybrid performances with actors appearing on stage and remotely.
Kicking off the season are “Trifles” and “The Outside,” two one-act plays by Susan Glaspell. This production is presented as the Department of Theatre’s Advanced Acting Workshop which serves as a showcase for more advanced dramatic acting techniques in service of complex written works. Performances will be livestreamed over Zoom Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m., with a performance on Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m.
The Department of Theatre will livestream performances via Zoom for audiences. Password ticketing is available by contacting the University Box Office at 570-372-ARTS between noon and 3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and beginning Sept. 21, weekdays between noon and 5 p.m. Zoom ticketing is free for Susquehanna students and $5 for adults, seniors, and non-SU students.
The season will also include a production of “The Three Sisters” by Anton Chekov and adapted by Jeanne Tiehan.
The Department of Theatre also announced its musical production will be pushed to the spring semester.