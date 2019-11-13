The pale skin and fangs will be the same, but this version of Dracula goes beyond the seductive charmer seen in the Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder version.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” adapted by Scottish playwright Liz Lochhead as part of its Mainstage Season.
Performances will be in the Degenstein Center Theatre 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“This version is different than other stage versions, but is actually closest to the novel,” said Anna Andes, associate professor of theater and director of the play. “That’s what really intrigues me. It has more mature content than people might think of.”
All the spooky elements that appeal to kids will still be there, Andes said, while adults will be able to appreciate the mature exploration of the original book.
Senior Nick Cardillo plays the title character, whom he calls an agent of chaos.
“I have been a big fan of Dracula and all Dracula-related things since I was six years old, so this is really a dream come true,” Cardillo said. “As an actor, this show has really challenged me to go to this dark and dangerous place to play an actor who is purely evil.”
The story focuses on sisters Mina and Lucy and their encounters with the count from Transylvania.
“Mina is characterized as the proper English rose, but she really isn’t,” said Madison Niness, the senior who portrays Mina. “She takes charge of her own life instead of letting the men in her life control her.
“One of my favorite lines Mina says during the last scene is, ‘Stand aside, you men.’”
Lucy, too, is a strong, independent woman who shakes up her world.
“She REALLY does not care about what anyone thinks about her,” said Ashlynn Cox, sophomore. “My character is very dynamic. She starts the play as an innocent 18-year-old girl and ends as a child-eating monster.”
Charlie Reisman, senior, portrays Dr. Arthur Seward, a psychiatrist in an insane asylum.
“My character really just wants to help people,” Reisman said. “His whole makeup is how he can help save people, and when he can’t it destroys him.”
Creating the “playfully spooky” world of Dracula has been a big undertaking, Andes said, requiring sound and lighting to create the desired atmosphere.
“One of the fun things is all the sound effects,” Niness agreed. “Crunching bugs, heavy breathing, spooky voices … they all help embellish the spookiness of the show.”
The actors are investing their energy into creating what Reisman called a “challenging” play for the audience.
“Especially if you know the Dracula mythos, we really turn it on its head,” he said.
“We find those dark, dangerous characters interesting and exciting,” Cardillo said. “There’s a reason that people are always drawn to the villain in movies, or why something like ‘Breaking Bad’ was such a success on TV, because we get to follow in the footsteps of those dangerous, evil characters.”