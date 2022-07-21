LEWISBURG — Tired of the 90-degree days and sticky humidity? Maybe psyching yourself out with Christmas crafts, food and decorations is just the thing to make you shiver with fun.
C&K’s Unique Creations and Events is joining with the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) to present their second annual Christmas in July on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park and Community Pool on St. Mary and North 15th streets.
With tree-lined paths curving around the venue, Christmas in July will offer a number of activities for kids and adults.
“The wonderful Moving Art by Ms. T will be there to paint faces, young and old,” said Karen Teichman, of C&K’s Unique Creations. “Lewisburg Sunset Rotary will provide corn hole games, free and open to all ages. BVRA will have gym mats and equipment in the park for some fun with gymnastics. Country Vale Alpacas will be there, too, allowing guests to pet the animals. Shock Wave Sounds will have music ... What a great day!”
“GTS will be doing a musical showcase,” said Dana Bernardo, office coordinator at BVRA. GTS, or Grand, Travelers & Scrim Youth Theatre, will provide two productions during the day.
The Lewisburg Gators Swim Team will have swim meets at the adjacent Lewisburg Pool in the morning beginning at 8 a.m., and kids can have fun with the Hawaiian-shirted Summer Santa, who may even take a dip in the pool, Teichman said.
“Additionally the Lewisburg Pool will be having a free swim from 12 to 4 p.m.,” Bernardo said.
Craft vendors will appeal to a wide variety of interests, starting with wreaths of all kinds to lend a holiday feel.
“We have jewelry, wood products, primitive wood products, up-scaled wood furniture, barn ladders, birdhouses, wooden lanterns, coat racks, refurnished furniture, beautiful wood turned bowls, platters, pendants, tops and pens. Children’s books, pen and ink drawings, macramé and beautiful handmade cards,” Teichman said. “Also spinners, crystals, handmade dog treats, dog bandanas, dream catchers, Color Street nail products, Norwex cleaning products, hand painted glasses, bottles with lights, canvas, painted saws and buckets, and silver-copper-gemstone jewelry.”
She also noted fractured burn trays, which are “so awesome,” and continued with lazy Susans, sewn hot pads, table runners, placemats, pillows, trivets, wall quilts, handbags, knit blankets, magnets, signs, candles, soaps, pottery, doll clothes and accessories, cozies, blankets, T-shirts, hats, tumblers and more.
As for food, guests can choose from popular fair treats like funnel cakes, fried Oreos, corn dogs and pretzels, but also cheesecakes, boozy whoopie pies and alcohol infused cupcakes. Make a meal with barbecue chicken dinners, pulled pork, buffalo chicken, haluski, kielbasa and, of course, hamburgers.
“Then there’s cheesesteaks (after awesome, morning omelets), pizza (cheese & pepperoni), hot sausage, BBQ, chili, spiced/pulled pork, chicken wraps, hot dogs, pierogis, chips, kettle corn, cookies, mozzarella sticks and nachos,” Teichman said.
People can cool off with iced coffee, orangeade, lemonade, shaved ice cream, sundaes, cheesecakes and Penn State Creamery ice cream.
“I don’t know what we’re missing,” Teichman said, “but, phew, people won’t go away hungry!”
Teichman said she appreciates working with the staff of BVRA to host this second annual Christmas in July event, and added, “It’s a fun way to spend a hot summer day with the family.”
