The Uptown Music Collective will present its annual free Summer Music Festival on Saturday at Williamsport’s Brandon Park Bandshell. The day’s festivities will begin at 1 p.m. with free music performances all day, as well as food vendors, raffles and more.
Music will run throughout the day and feature a variety of performances including the annual Collective Summer Music Showcase, in which younger collective students are featured performing songs of their choosing in full-band arrangements, as well as performances from the school’s Community Performance Groups.
“The public is used to seeing our special performance groups perform,” said UMC Executive Director Dave Brumbaugh. “That group is made up of students who have developed a high degree of skill and have usually performed together for several years in both our major performances and our smaller community performance groups.”
The Uptown Music Collective has been putting on performances at the Brandon Park Bandshell for all of its 22 years in existence. Only in the last 10 years has it branded their Summer Music Festival.
“Each year we present three student recitals, one each semester,” Brumbaugh said. “Two of those take place on the third floor of Trade and Transit II. However, the third one is traditionally held in Brandon Park.
The students are generally ages 8 to 18, with a few of their adult students or teachers taking part or backing up their students.
“The students mostly have the opportunity to pick their own songs for these performances,” Brumbaugh said. “So, as you can probably imagine, it is a wide variety that includes today’s pop music, classic rock, country, and all manner of pop/rock from many decades.”
The primary entertainment throughout the afternoon will be the school’s Summer Music Showcase, presented by UMC students in full-band configurations. Showcases feature the school’s younger and beginner students. The Uptown Music Collective holds frequent showcases and offers many performance opportunities to its current students as part of its curriculum.
“As we have over 100 students come through the door each week, I am frequently not familiar with many of the newer, younger students, as I spend most of my time with the older students,” Brumbaugh said. “I am always excited to see the younger ones play, and I’m always taking notes — looking for the next group of kids that are going to be our core performers someday.”
The Summer Music Showcase is a much-anticipated performance event for the students of the Uptown Music Collective, many of whom have been preparing for months for this opportunity to perform to family, friends, and the Williamsport community on the bandshell stage.
“Our student showcases are always an exciting time for the collective,” said Jared Mondell, UMC assistant executive director. “It’s a chance for everyone to check out the up-and-coming talent at the collective. The Summer Showcase is especially exciting because of its part in our annual Summer Music Fest. The whole thing makes for a great family day in the park!”
The UMC’s summer music festival performances are geared towards their younger, up-and-coming student performers. It’s where they get their early experiences, and hopefully inspiration to take the stage.
“There will be familiar faces for those who attend our shows frequently on stage throughout the day, but they will be more in the background,” Brumbaugh said. “The real stars of this show are our younger or newer students, which always makes for a great time.”
This event is sponsored, in part, through partnerships with Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, UPMC North Central PA, and K&S Music South Williamsport.
The collective will be running a raffle throughout the day for a brand-new electric guitar donated by K&S Music South Williamsport, which will be given away before the closing of the event. Food vendors including Leonard’s Backyard Bistro, The Mad Griller and Faddies Ice Cream & Pizza will be on site. This is a family event designed to engage all ages of children and adults through high-quality live music.
“I am looking forward to another beautiful day in Brandon Park with music, sunshine, and excited young performers going up on the stage — many for the first time,” Brumbaugh said. “I’m looking forward to watching them get the adrenaline rush of performing and hopefully getting inspired to not only keep at it, but to work hard to improve their connection with music.”