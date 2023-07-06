SUNBURY — Enjoy a sense of community and camaraderie as the city hosts three days of family fun, almost all of it free.
The Sunbury Celebration starts Thursday at 5 p.m. with Family Fun Night at the Oppenheimer playground and waterpark located at 305 North 2nd Street. Friday night is a free Splash Hop at the James R. Eister Youth and Community Center at 249 Memorial Drive, and Saturday starts at 10 a.m. at the David L. Persing Recreational Complex on North 4th Street with games, free food, craft vendors and entertainment, culminating in fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
“I think that for the last 20-plus years we’ve been doing this, the draw is that it’s family oriented, and it’s free,” said Ron Pratt, director of operations for the pool and playgrounds for the City of Sunbury.
Thursday’s Family Fun Night at the Oppenheimer playground and waterpark features free games, door prizes, food and water while supplies last.
“We have a lot of people that really have pulled together,” Pratt said, listing the staff at the Oppenheimer Playground and the Foster Grandparent Program. “They have really stepped up to solicit gift cards from local businesses. If it weren’t for them, there wouldn’t be a Family Fun Night.”
Friday’s Splash Hop at the James R. Eister Youth and Community Center runs from about 7:15 to 9 p.m., with free swimming, giveaways and food. Music will be provided by L.T. DJ Services.
Saturday starts at 10 a.m. with tons of activities, some free and some that benefit the fireworks or the Lower Augusta Fire Company. Attendees can enjoy amusement games a dunk tank, a petting zoo from R Happy Place Farms, and the Sunbury Youth Baseball Tournament. Watch for craft vendors on North 4th Street, food vendors at the Fort Discovery parking lot, spin art, a basketball shoot and tattoos for kids. Children under the age of 18 will also receive free ice cream and popcorn, while supplies last.
From noon to 5 p.m. people can enjoy free swimming at the James R. Eister Youth and Community Center, and from 5 to 9 p.m. kids can receive free creations from Air Weaver Balloons. From 7 to 9 p.m., free music from the 1950s and ’60s will be provided by Memory Lane, followed at 9:30 p.m. by the fireworks.
“It’s all free for the kids and the parents,” said Jim Eister, Sunbury City councilman and the chair of the Sunbury Celebration Organization. “It’s a good day to spend a couple hours with the kids.”
Pratt noted the number of Sunbury and Selinsgrove businesses that have donated gift cards, prizes and items autographed by celebrities to give away during the Sunbury Celebration.
Fireworks on Saturday night will be accompanied by a soundtrack created by 94KX. People can listen along to the music on their sound devices.
“We have a great committee. They’ve been working hard,” Eister said. “We’re excited for the event to start.”
“Anybody that volunteers with this group, your paycheck comes the day you see the kids’ faces,” Pratt said. “That’s your paycheck, when you’re able to help somebody.”
The rain date for the fireworks is Sunday. Contributions to fund the Sunbury Celebration can be made out to “Sunbury City Treasurer” and sent to the Sunbury City Treasurer, 225 Market St. #2, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com