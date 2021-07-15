SUNBURY — The Jolly Old Elf, himself, will take a turn on the dunk tank as the city celebrates winter holidays in the heat of summer.
The Sunbury Litefest Committee will host Christmas in July, with vendors, a chance auction, food trucks and a dunk tank from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., in Cameron Park.
“This is really a kickoff of the season in Sunbury, the first event since the pandemic,” said Victoria Rosancrans, City of Sunbury Litefest chairperson. “We have a variety of vendors, really not repetitive at all. People can come out and shop early for Christmas.”
More than 50 vendors will include homemade crafts, photography, woodworking, soaps, cigars and custom T-shirts, as well as local wines, vintage roast coffee, liquor-infused whoopie pies and a variety of direct sales businesses like Scentsy and Tupperware. Food choices include Son of a Butcher Barbecue, Cookin’ From the Hart, Rexy’s Gourmet Dogs and more. Several nonprofit organizations will be available with information on their services.
Santana’s Soulfrito, on Market Street, is a sponsor of the event that specializes in Spanish food “like Grandma used to cook.”
“Our empanadas are rockin’. They’re the best seller, by far,” said Edwin Santana, general manager. Explaining that there are six options, and they take two minutes to make, he added, “Give it a try.”
Chris Reis State Farm Insurance, on Race Street, will sponsor the Dunk Tank, where guests can try to dunk State Farm staff members dressed in ugly Christmas sweaters. Even Santa will bravely take a turn in the tank, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Music will be provided by Galactica Sound System, and Moyer’s Institute of Dance will perform at 11:30 a.m.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 1 p.m., giving out clear toy Santa lollypops,” Rosancrans said, adding that the lollypops are donated by Old Time Traditions, on Arch Street.
Dressed in Hawaiian outfits, the couple will pose for photos with children.
Profits from Christmas in July will go toward new holiday decorations for the city and a new reading program, Santa’s Gift of Reading, at the Santa House this winter. The plan is to have books for the older children to choose from. Rosancrans has been searching for a low-cost source for books and has applied for grants to pay for them. She’s hoping to find books with a message, such as anti-bullying, self-esteem, etc.
“We want the kid to pick their book because it’s something they’ll be excited to read, as opposed to me handing them a book,” she said. “It will be more meaningful to them.”
This is the first year for Christmas in July in Sunbury, and Rosancrans’s goal is to make it an annual event.
“I just thought this is a good project and something that could go on forever,” she said.
“People should attend just to support the large amount of small businesses that are going to be there,” Santana said. “After the pandemic, they can use the support.”
