Even better than finding a one-of-a-kind gift in an independent shop is supporting Valley business owners … and enjoying the feeling of community and camaraderie invoked in downtown shopping celebrations.
Three local towns will offer special holiday shopping events: Sunbury, Lewisburg and Danville.
Sunbury: Thursday
Sunbury’s Late Night Shoppers event takes place tonight, Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It offers one-night-only specials and discounts, caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides and a Passport program giving people a chance to win prizes.
The Passport program encourages shoppers to pick up a passport at SRI’s table, located inside of Wake &Wire, LLC coffee shop, at 235 Market Street (across from the park).
Passports can be shown to Sunbury business owners to receive a sticker, which makes the shopper eligible for a number of 50/50 raffle prizes. Prizes range from comic books and coffee to wine, candy and a variety of gift certificates.
“It’s a great way to showcase what our town has to offer,” said Amanda Furlong, office administrator at Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. “We have lots of great businesses that people don’t know about.”
Parents can find some time for secret Santa shopping while their kids enjoy a movie in the community room of the Degenstein Community Library.
“We’ll be showing ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ at 5,” said Sarah Fisher, youth services coordinator at the library. “We’ll have a short reindeer craft for the kids after the movie while everyone is out shopping.”
Hot chocolate will be served, and the movie/craft event should wrap up around 6:15 p.m.
“It’s a nice, fun event,” Fisher said of Late Shoppers Night. “People can get out and celebrate with their family and just enjoy being together, celebrating the holiday season.”
The Shikellamy Chorus will carol up and down Market Street between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., while horse-drawn carriage rides from Running Springs Farm, LTD, will be available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Santa’s House will open at 6:30 p.m. and remain open throughout the evening, and free candy canes will be available at SRI’s table in Wake & Wire.
For more information call SRI at 570-286-7768 or visit “Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc.” on Facebook.
Lewisburg: Thursday, Friday
Lewisburg’s Holiday Tree Lighting, in Hufnagle Park takes place tonight at 7 p.m., with carols and a dramatic reading of “’Twas the Night before Christmas.”
On Friday, check out Late Shoppers Night in Downtown Lewisburg, from 6 to 11:55 p.m. Family and friends can enjoy a night of food, shopping, a free holiday movie and, of course, store discounts.
“We always talk about Late Shoppers Night in Lewisburg as a party downtown,” said Ellen Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. “It feels like the holidays.”
At 7 p.m., kick back for a relaxing evening of two classic holiday movies at the Campus Theatre. Sponsored by Threading Love gifts and fashion store and part of the theatre’s Holiday Film Series, the movies will be Dr. Seuss’ “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!” and “Frosty The Snowman.”
This special release of “Frosty” celebrates the show’s 45th anniversary. First airing on CBS, the Jimmy Durante-narrated special has been digitally restored. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free, although a non-perishable food donation is suggested.
At 7:30 p.m., bring the kids to the Purple Platypus Toy Store to meet Santa Claus.
“It’s so exciting. It’s one of my favorite nights of the year,” Ruby said. “You see a lot of people. It’s festive.”
Parents looking for a little break can take advantage of Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority’s Parents Night Out. For this night, the BVRA is partnering with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum to host a special parent’s night out from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Greenspace Center (formerly Lewisburg High School).
“The first hour to 90 minutes, the children have the opportunity to experience the Children’s Museum,” said Tony Stafford, BVRA director of outdoor recreation, noting the shopping area, Teddy bear clinic, new voting booth and other child-oriented exhibits. “Then we provide pizza and drinks for about an hour.”
Children are allowed to bring their own food, or the BVRA will work to accommodate dietary restrictions. The evening wraps up with a movie, for which children are encouraged to bring a favorite blanket or stuffed animal to help them relax. Pickup is by 8:30 p.m.
“It gives parents time to shop or go out to dinner with friends or see a movie,” Stafford said.
Parents Night Out is open to children ages 3 to 10 who are potty trained. All staff are trained and background checked by BVRA.
“The kids have a really good time,” said Rachael Murphy, program coordinator, AmeriCorps member.
For more information, call the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership at 570-523-1743 or visit www.lewisburgpa.com.
Danville: Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Danville celebrates the entire weekend with their Hometown Holiday Celebration, a three-day long event.
“Our main event combines all the best things that make Danville special, not just during the holidays, but all year long,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance. “The Danville Business Alliance, Danville Borough, community members, business owners and their employees work together to coordinate a late-night shopping experience, a tree and yule log lighting, caroling, hot cocoa, carriage rides, ornament making workshops, holiday story readings, and a merry puppet show for children.”
The Hometown Holiday Celebration begins Friday with a puppet show from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Thomas Beaver Free Library, on Ferry Street. There will also be hot cocoa and caroling on Mill Street, and many shops and stores will be open until 9 p.m. for the Late Shoppers Night.
Saturday is crammed full of activities, starting with Danville High School students in the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) group assisting in the presentation of “A Visit with Clement C. Moore” at 3 and 5 p.m. at 564 Mill St (the former location of Abigail’s Attic). Clement C. Moore is the author of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The presentation is appropriate for the entire family.
Also on Saturday, children can visit The Knack Creative Studio at 339 Mill Street to make an ornament, any time between 3 and 4:30 p.m. After making an ornament, they are invited to place it on the tree in Canal Park.
Keeping people’s health in mind, there will be a flu clinic from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Borough parking lot by Canal Park. Geisinger is providing the flu shots free of charge in their new 40 foot mobile RV unit.
Finally, at 5:30 p.m., it’s time to head to Canal Park for the Yule Log Bonfire and Tree Lighting. Stay for caroling from 6 to 8 p.m.
“The lighting ceremony and the caroling, it makes you feel like community,” said Kayla Gross, executive assistant at the Danville Business Alliance. “It’s the one night that really puts you in the mood for the holidays.”
Sunday brings an opportunity for free carriage rides from 12 to 4 p.m. and another chance to see “A Visit with Clement C. Moore,” at 1 and 3 p.m.at 564 Mill St (the former location of Abigail’s Attic). At 2 p.m., take in the Children’s Puppet Show at The Kiddie Korner Boutique, 611 Mill Street.
“Remember, when you shop locally, 67 cents of every dollar spent stays in our community,” said Jean Knouse, owner of The Kiddie Korner Boutique. “Which means when you shop at your local small businesses, it can make a big impact.”
“This weekend strengthens the ties with Danville, as it is a true display of community as we all work together to make this event possible,” Dressler said. “We invite you to bring your family, friends, and neighbors to experience and celebrate the joy of the season in downtown Danville.”
For more information, call the Danville Business Alliance at 570-284-4502 or visit “Danville Business Alliance” on Facebook.