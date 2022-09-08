SUNBURY — For fans of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books, strolling through Diagon Alley and ordering a butterbeer would be enchanting, which is the goal of one Valley festival.
The Sunbury Arts Council is hosting the 7th annual Arts & Curiosities Fest on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Stroh Alley/Woodlawn Avenue (next to Ed Wertz State Farm on Market Street).
With a little imagination and 45 themed vendors, Stroh Alley will transform into Diagon Alley, and Woodlawn Avenue into Knockturn Alley, as aspiring wizards of all ages enjoy the entertainment and a variety of handmade, magical wares.
At noon, Newt Scamander, main protagonist of Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts film series, will present a lesson on his magical creatures (scalysites). At 1:30 p.m., AMK Dance Company, in Northumberland, will perform a Magical Dance. Guests can stop by the Cauldron Slingers to try a cup of butterbeer.
“It’s a unique experience for this area, for people who are fans of Harry Potter or just fans of oddities, too,” said Lindie Lloyd, president of the Sunbury Arts Council.
With Harry Potter books first arriving in 1997 and the recent release of the movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the Arts & Curiosities Fest keeps the magic going.
Vendors are chosen for their original, one-of-a-kind work made specifically for this event, including painters, jewelers, illustrators, wood crafts, signs, soaps, handcrafted quidditch brooms, wands, food and more. Attendees also enjoy creating fun, magic-themed photos at the Selfie Stations.
“People look forward to their favorite vendors. Sugar Plums are back this year. One vendor has a new food, chicken and waffles on a stick. It looks delicious,” Lloyd said, adding with a laugh that it’s not really magical. “That’s just some Pennsylvania magic right there.”
Chocolate frogs will once again be available for free to the first 200 little wizards. Adults can purchase the frogs for $1.
“People come up to me every year and say, ‘Tell Lindie thanks for having this because we look forward to coming every year,’” said Collein Coxe, a longtime volunteer with the Arts & Curiosities Fest.
Lloyd recently spoke with a young woman who is leaving for college but said she’d be back for the fest.
“She said she’d been to everyone so far and didn’t want to miss this one,” Lloyd said. “People enjoy seeing vendors that they don’t normally get to see around here.”
“If people like creative things and they like handmade things, they should go to this,” Coxe said. “If their children are interested, this is a very good place to see creative things.”
