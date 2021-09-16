SUNBURY — As the summer winds down, people appreciate one more chance to stroll outside while tasting local wines and beers and listening to live music.
Brews on Lake Augusta Wine and Beer Festival will play host to at least 17 wine and beer vendors along with a number of food trucks and craft vendors on Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m., at Riverfront Park.
“It’s a unique setting on the river,” said Sierra Woodling, executive director of Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. “It’s always nice to be out on the river before we head into fall.”
Two groups, Runaway Stroller and Nate Myers and the Aces, will fill the air with music all afternoon.
Guests will receive a tasting glass to sample drinks from the wineries, breweries and distilleries. Beverages bought onsite receive a show discount, giving participants some really great deals, said Renee Albertson, former alcohol liaison for Brews on Lake Augusta.
With the food trucks and craft vendors, the event tries to include as many local businesses as possible. Nearby Brewers’ Outlet, a wine, beer and spirits store on Reagan Street, always brings plenty of new beers to try.
Parking to access Sunbury’s Riverfront Park can be found along each of Front Street’s intersecting streets, according to Susquehanna Greenway Partnership’s website.
Tickets are $35 and are available at Brewers’ Outlet, Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc., on Chestnut Street, and EventBrite.com.
— CINDY O. HERMAN