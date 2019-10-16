It’s time for monsters, super heroes and Disney characters to join together in celebrating a night of costumed fun.
The Sunbury Fire Police Halloween Parade will form behind the Shikellamy High School tonight starting at 5 p.m. Registration and sign-in is from 5-6:30 p.m. The parade begins to move at 7 p.m. and ends near the North Fourth Street Plaza.
Large floats, small floats, fire trucks, the Shikellamy High School marching band, political representatives, organizations like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America and a witches’ brew of costumed individuals will give parade watchers a feast that lasts a good half-hour to 45 minutes.
“It’s a great hometown tradition,” said Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker. “I’m glad the Sunbury Fire Police have taken a role in leading it.”
Other departments in the city help the parade, Ocker said, adding, “From the city perspective, these events are important to have each year.”
Most of the groups in the parade compete for prizes, said Jolinn Barner, executive administrative assistant for the City of Sunbury.
“A lot of them really go over and above” in decorating their floats, she said.
Watching the parade with its shining fire trucks and costumed characters appeals to children and also takes adults back to their own childhood, Ocker said.
“It’s a good thing to do for our community,” she said. “We’re just hoping a lot of people come out and enjoy the parade”
“It seems to grow every year,” Barner said. “The community enjoys it. It brings smiles to the kids’ faces.”
For more information, call the City of Sunbury at 570-286-7820.