SUNBURY — Sunbury’s Lodge No. 22 of Free and Accepted Masons will celebrate its 240th anniversary with dinner, entertainment and tours of the temple.
The anniversary celebration is planned to start at 5 p.m. Oct. 4 with a social hour of wine and cheese, a temple tour and lodge history. A dinner of chicken breast and roast beef with trimmings will be served at 6 p.m. on the second floor banquet room. Entertainment will be provided by magician Brent Kessler and music by Tr3mor Entertainment.
“I think it’s going to be big,” said Dennis Wagner, the Worshipful Master of Lodge 22.
Tickets are $25 a person or $45 per couple. Those who are interested are asked to check out Facebook for tickets. The event is cocktail attire.
The building at 220 Market St. was constructed in 1907. The Masons previously met in the Northumberland County Courthouse and a building on Third Street before the building was constructed. The McClay Lodge 632 and the Sunbury Lodge 713 closed in 1995 and merged with the Lodge 22.
Some artifacts on display will include the master’s apron from 1779 to 1780, the member’s apron from circa 1800, the original warrant which incorporated the organization into the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania in 1786, the original warrant received from the Pennsylvania Provincial Lodge of Great Britain in 1774, a tapestry from 1780.
“We are the sixth oldest lodge to continually meet in Pennsylvania under the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, and the fourth oldest to continually meet from Great Britain,” said past master Greg Wenrich.
The Sunbury lodge received their warrant on Oct. 4, the same day as Harrisburg, but Harrisburg was there earlier in the day. Therefore, that’s why they are Lodge 21 and Sunbury is Lodge 22, he said.
The cornerstone at the Sunbury Lodge comes from the same rock quarry that the Temple of Solomon’s came from, he said.
“It’s unique and distinct to this building,” he said.