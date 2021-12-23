NORTHUMBERLAND — It will be a different sort of performance in Northumberland Friday, with the added charm of a holiday evening combined with the atmosphere that only family camaraderie can bring.
Front Street Station will host A Very Merry Christmas Eve with Davey Wallace and Jeff Oshetski on Friday, 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Bringing music to the area since 1996, Oshetski performs both as a soloist and with other projects, including Willie Jack and The Northern Light. Originally from Sunbury, Wallace is flying home for the holidays from Colorado, where he and five individuals formed the band, House with a Yard, with songs streaming on most online outlets.
“He got a hold of me and wanted to do a show,” Oshetski said, explaining that he arranged the show at Front Street. “It’s going to be nice. We’re going to have family coming out, and friends of Davey’s from home.”
Oshetski and Wallace will perform in Front Street Station’s bar area. Reservations are recommended.
“Jeff has been performing here since he was a teenager,” said Jay Seidel, owner of Front Street Station. “I know his whole family.”
The uncle/nephew duo will focus on cover songs, with some originals thrown in.
“He’s a rock-and-roller,” Seidel said. “He lays it down acoustically. He’s kind of a local favorite. A seasoned musician.”
He also has a good sense of humor.
“I put a lot of passion and soul into my singing, and I think people latch onto that,” Oshetski said, adding with a chuckle, “And I’m cute as a button.”
Audiences respond to that charisma and will enjoy the opportunity to share in the family fun the evening will offer.
“It’ll be nice and cozy,” Oshetski said.
With few venues open because of the holiday, Seidel said it’s usually a big evening for them.
“Come on out and enjoy Christmas Eve at Front Street Station,” he said. “Kick back and enjoy the music, food and drink.”
For more information, visit “Jeff Oshetski Music” on Facebook or “House with a Yard” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com