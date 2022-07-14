SUNBURY — Everyone has their own way of making empanadas: the pastry turnover can be baked or fried. The filling can consist of meat, cheese, tomato, corn or just about anything else the cook likes. On Saturday, people can try a variety of the dough-wrapped treats.
The City of Sunbury’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host the city’s first Puerto Rican Festival at the Riverfront Park on Front Street on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The festival will feature food, craft stalls, music by El Bandolero, a live dance show, a car show and an empanada contest.
“I have had several people come up to me and wonder why the city hasn’t had a Puerto Rican Festival,” said Andres Manresa, diversity officer for Sunbury and organizer of the festival. “It’s going to be a learning experience for a lot of people, especially since Sunbury is becoming more diverse every moment. That’s what I’m trying to bring, not just for the Hispanic culture, but for other cultures in the city. We can open doors for them.”
In the empanada contest, local restaurants will make their own homemade empanadas for people to try.
“Different people have different styles of cooking Puerto Rican food,” Manresa said. “This event will give people a taste of their motherland, of what is eaten in Puerto Rico.”
Among the food trucks will be La Frikitona LLC, based in the Lehigh Valley.
“We sell authentic Puerto Rican food,” said Yesenia Westerband-Rodriguez who started the business just last year with her husband Armando Rodriguez.
Among their menu offerings are empanadas, rice and beans and mofongo or tostones with pulled pork, chicken, tripleta meat or bean salad. They also have vegan options.
“We’re one of the only ones in the area to have Puerto Rican food,” Westerband-Rodriguez said, noting that they are booked through December. “People love it. They say we bring them back to their grandmother’s house.”
El Bandolero, based in Sunbury, plays all types of Spanish music, Manresa said. The live dance show will be performed by Leonetti Entertainment, in Harrisburg, which teaches Latin dance classes for beginners on up.
Rather than a traditional car show, this one will feature a custom sound car show similar to those held in New York and New Jersey.
“It’s a competition to see who has the best sound system in their car,” Manresa said. “This year it will be a display only, but I’m hoping for a competition next year.”
The festival is being held by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and is sponsored by the American Lung Association, TU95 FM, RE/MAX Bridges, Job Corps, Majik Rent-to-Own and Sunbury TV.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com