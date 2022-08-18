SUNBURY — This weekend, the popular Sunbury River Festival will once again celebrate Sunbury with fun, food, entertainment, and even some culture.
The festival has been held annually for more than thirty years, and regularly draws 5,000 to 10,000 people over the course of the weekend.
This year will include a number of offerings and events that the crowds have come to love, as well as a few new additions that add to the theme this year: Art Comes Alive!
“We have noticed in the Valley that there’s all of these developing art communities, people who are creating things,” said Sierra Woodling, executive director of Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc., which oversees the festival. “So this year, we want to highlight that.”
“We’re going to be showcasing original artists, some of whom don’t normally perform in this area,” she added, “so it’s a chance to come out and hear new music.”
In addition, there are some interactive events to take advantage of, so visitors, according to Woodling, can come, shop, listen to music, “but also participate, learn, and have an experience.”
Saturday night’s performers, including Root Shock, will perform original music at the Riverfront Park stage from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
In addition, a local artist will be live painting a mural at Riverfront Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Teens ages 12 to 18 are encouraged to collaborate on the project.
Also set up at the festival will be VanGo! Museum on Wheels, which is a part of the Susquehanna Art Museum. This year, the mobile exhibit is titled “Nature in Art” and features eight pieces by artist Victoria Fuller. The exhibition will be located at Merle Phillips Park from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Also returning this year will be Chalk the Walk. In partnership with the Sunbury Arts Council, this competition for all ages will be happening along Market Street in downtown Sunbury from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Today is the last day to register online.
And of course there is the popular Valley’s Got Talent show happening Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring all sorts of talents from across the region.
Slade Shreck, longtime board member and volunteer for the festival, is overseeing the competition, which had been canceled the last two years due to COVID shutdowns.
The show is free to attend, but donations are being accepted. Auditions were held July 27 and 28. Performers will compete for $700 in cash prizes. The emcee will be Sam Tyler, of Sunbury Broadcasting Company.
Of all the events at Sunbury River Festival, Shreck said the talent show is his favorite, and he is proud to have been among those who initiated it as part of the festival several years ago. He also played a part in expanding the festival to include Saturday night entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks at dusk. In general, he said he just loves what the river festival means to the community.
“It brings thousands of people to Sunbury,” he said. “It’s like a showcase for Sunbury.”
It has also become a beloved local tradition. Shreck said people have come to automatically plan on the festival every third weekend in August.
Food and craft vendors will be set up along Riverfront Park from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. According to Woodling, the festival will feature a number of new craft vendors this year.
The annual Car Cruise In will again be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday along Market Street and Cameron Park. Woodling said they usually have around 100 cars on display. Registration can be done in advance online, or on the day of the event.
In addition, A “GREASE” movie screening and sing-a-long will be held at Riverfront Park from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, and Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland will exhibit some animals at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Riverfront Amphitheater. Also, the community is invited to be a part of a Drum Circle at the Riverfront Park Stage from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Though much of the festival will be along the river, the crowd-favorite cardboard boat regatta will not be held this year, due to construction on the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam. Woodling explained that the low water levels could present safety concerns, particularly in getting anyone help in case of an accident, and that the decision to cancel the event this year was at the recommendation of emergency personnel. However, the plan is to again hold the regatta at next year’s festival.
Woodling said the festival is one of two fundraisers for SRI (the other is the Lake Augusta Wine & Brew Festival in September), a nonprofit organization aimed at promoting economic development and a sense of community pride and involvement in Sunbury. But the festival's goal is more than that – it’s also to simply offer a fun, free event for the community.
“With it being a regional event,, the hope is that we draw people into Sunbury who maybe haven’t been here before,” she said. And to encourage others who perhaps have not been to Sunbury in a while to see all of the positive changes taking place, including a plethora of new shops and restaurants.
“It’s nice just to see everyone come out to the festival,” Woodling said, adding that with all the stresses and fears in the world today, this offers everyone a chance to just get away and not even have to do anything – “just come out and have a nice time, and that’s it.”