SUNBURY — Don’t let the last of these autumn days slip by without one last event enjoying the season’s colors and qualities.
The Sunbury Arts Council will host its annual Fall for the Arts Festival on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Cameron Park.
The day will feature food, arts, crafts, entertainment and plenty of kids’ activities.
“We will have soups, chicken and waffles on a stick, art, handmade wood items, candles, jewelry, etc.,” said Lindie Lloyd, president of the Sunbury Arts Council. “Everything is handmade and local from a variety of artists.”
Unfortunately, the hayride that had been on the schedule has been canceled, although organizers are still hoping to find a replacement, Lloyd said.
“However, we will have a bounce house and small pumpkin patch that is free,” she said.
Entertainment at the Cameron Park gazebo will be provided by Tom Fitzgerald, Brandon Barnhart, Jason Yoder, Moyers Institute of Dance and All Dance Studio.
Collein Coxe, of Sunbury, has attended the Fall for the Arts Festival in past years and appreciates the live music, food and shopping.
“I always go there to look for Christmas gifts,” she said. “It’s all handmade crafts. It’s just a good place to go.”
