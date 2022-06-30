SUNBURY — Pennsylvania artists are encouraged to start preparing entries for the annual, judged Susquehanna Art Society Show later this summer. Participants will vie for monetary and ribbon prizes.
Entries will be accepted from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. The artwork will be on display in the library’s community room from Aug. 16 to 25 (closed Aug. 21).
The artwork will be judged by professional artists Joanne Landis and Lynne Yancha.
Winners will be announced at the show’s opening on Aug. 16.
“It is so amazing each year to see the variety of submissions to our show,” said Marilyn Paul, society president. “Works range from large format oil paintings by master artists to crayon drawings by young children with everything imaginable in-between.”
Paul said entries in the past have included oils, watercolors, pastels, sculptures, pottery, wood carvings, drawings, hand-pulled prints, mixed media works, photos, fiber pieces, stained glass, computer-altered imagery, and more. The most consistently popular category has been “advanced opaque painting” which includes oil, acrylic, and pastel paintings. “This is a testament to the quality of the art and experience of the artists who participate each year,” Paul said.
Art will be separated into four ability-level classifications: master, advanced, intermediate and beginner. In addition, there will be a student-level classification for ages 17 and younger. Within each level, the media categories are opaque (oil, acrylic, pastel); watercolor; photography; and other (graphics, sculpture, mixed media). The master level will have categories for painting and other.
One best-in-show will be awarded. First, second and honorable mention will be awarded for each category (depending on the number of entries received). A Popular Choice award, determined by viewers' votes, will be announced at the close of the show.
Last year, the society presented $2,600 in prize money to winning artists.
According to Paul, the show, which began in 1980, typically receives more than 200 entries each year.
“Because this is a large show, judges have a limited amount of time to look at all the entries,” she said, so she encourages artists to select works that will grab their attention.
The work must be original, completed within the last two years, and not previously submitted at the show. Paul suggests painting “en plain air,” setting up still lifes in the studio, or working with a friend or animal as a model.
Vicki Renn, vice president of the society, has been involved with the society for more than 40 years. After majoring in art education in college, she worked as a high school art teacher in Milton, and then for the last approximate 40 years as an art teacher in the Shikellamy School District. She also belongs to the Lewisburg Artists Guild, the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, and The Society of Animal Artists.
Renn said the annual judged Susquehanna Art Society Show offers several benefits for artists.
“It is an excellent show to enter your work with many different categories and materials,” she said, adding that it also gives artists a chance to interact with other local artists.
Renn said what she enjoys most is seeing other artists’ work and talking to them about it.
Paul said the goal of the show is multifaceted, including “to increase community awareness of and education in the visual arts.”
“We offer local artists the opportunity to have their art evaluated by qualified judges to encourage artists to practice and improve their work each year,” she said.
At the show, she said greeters are available to answer visitors’ questions and to guide them in viewing and understanding the art on display.
“We hope to highlight and make the public aware of the variety and quality of art created in our area,” Paul said. “The show generates lots of positive reactions from the community. People look forward to it each year.”
The entrance fee is $5 per entry for up to three entries for art society members and students. The fee is $10 per entry for up to three entries for non-members.
Entries that are to be hung must be dry, suitably framed with hanging wires (no saw-tooth hangers) and be ready for display. They may not measure more than 48 inches in any direction. Pedestals or other suitable bases or methods for displaying large free-standing works must be supplied by the artist as well. Tables are available for smaller, 3D works.
For more information, visit www.susqueartsociety.org or call Paul at 570-473-9942.