SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Department of Theatre chose climate change as its first-ever theme for its Main Stage season, which has resulted in plays like “Mermaid of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch” and “Urinetown, The Musical.” The theme continues with its first spring production of the semester.
“A Cycle: Short Climate Change Plays,” written by various playwrights and directed by Dr. Anna Andes, will be performed at the Degenstein Campus Center Theater on Thursday, Feb. 24, through Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance on Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
“The performance consists of eight plays by an international group of playwrights,” Andes said. “Every play offers a different issue or problem. It’s not focused on one issue of climate change.”
The short plays were chosen from the 49 in “Lighting the Way, An Anthology of Short Plays about the Climate Crisis.” While some are humorous and some foreboding, they all invite audiences to ponder the effects of climate change and what people can do to temper them.
Third-year student Malaika Olaoye has roles in three plays: “The Butterfly That Persisted,” “Laila Pines for the Wolf” and “Six Polar Bears Fell Out of the Sky this Morning.” In “The Butterfly,” Olaoye performs a monologue that is a critique of humanity and the things being done to the earth.
“It’s the idea that there’s nothing people can do, that it’s not their fault this situation exists. They push away the blame,” she said, adding that the play has been called an ode to nature. “I think the intention is to see that it’s two sides of the same coin.”
Sophomore Sage Bush portrays Laila’s grandmother in “Laila Pines for the Wolf,” and an experiment guide, or scientist, in “Steamy Sessions in a Singapore Spa.” In the Singapore play, the experiment guide leads an experiment showing the effects of heatstroke and talks about the effects of global warming on the human body.
“He gives a more cynical idea of what’s going to happen,” Bush said. “He gives a point of view that most people won’t look at.”
Sophomore Katrena Wagner performs a monologue in “There’s a Lot of Stories You can Tell about Humanity” and plays Laila, a sort of Red Riding Hood character, in “Laila Pines for the Wolf.”
In her monologue, she tells a theoretical story about the earth as a ship in a dangerous spot as it sails to the future.
“I wouldn’t say it lectures or scolds,” she said. “It’s more like, this is what’s happening. We all got to this point together, and we need to fix it.”
As Laila, Wagner portrays a rebellious teenager plucking flowers in the forest while the Wolf tries to warn her about what will happen if she doesn’t stop.
“There are some really fun moments. It’s a very comedic point of view,” she said. “It’s kind of showing how the world used to be beautifully overrun by nature. Because of humans, it’s becoming more barren and less beautiful.”
Audience members will like seeing themselves in humanity, Olaoye said.
“Because of how short the plays are, we can’t be very subtle,” she said. “We have to be more direct, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”
Bush pointed out that the plays show the consequences of climate change happening to a few characters, but humans can stop the consequences from happening to everyone else.
“It’s the message that I like. It’s extremely blunt,” Bush said. “Even though ‘Steamy Sessions in a Singapore Spa’ is kind of cynical, the rest of the plays have a levity mixed into them. They’re more humorous while telling a story.”
The overall message of the plays is more satirical, Andes said, mentioning one play where sea lions muse about whether scientists are helping them or not.
“It’s a really good play,” Wagner said. “You get so many different messages all relating to climate change.”
The theater will be at 50 percent capacity, and masks will be required. Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office located in the Degenstein Campus Center Theater lobby, open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling 570-372-ARTS. The box office will also be open for one hour before every performance.Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com