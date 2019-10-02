Susquehanna University’s Writers Institute will host a reading for author Kristina Marie Darling at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Weber Chapel Auditorium.
“I am so excited to have Kristina visiting our program,” said Susquehanna University professor Glen Retief. “To have someone like her — a hotshot in the world of publishing and someone who has published 30 books in all three genres (poetry, fiction and nonfiction) — is amazing. She’s a real dynamic person.”
This event is free and open to the public.
Darling, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a first-generation college student and an advocate for women in the arts, higher education and the professions. She is the author of 30 books, including “Look to Your Left: The Poetics of Spectacle,” ”Je Suis L’Autre: Essays & Interrogations,” and “DARK HORSE: Poems.”
She has lectured on creative writing in locations such as New York University, the Sorbonne Library and the Castle of Otranto.