SELINSGROVE — If you’ve ever known someone who’s seemingly “had it all” only to find out later things aren’t quite as great as they seemed, you will enjoy this weekend’s performance of “I Hate Hamlet,” at The Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University. The play was written by Paul Rudnick, a playwright, novelist, essayist, and screenwriter, most famous for writing the screenplays for Addams Family Values and Sister Act.
“I Hate Hamlet” tells the tale of television star Andrew Rally as he prepares to perform Hamlet. Andrew is terrified as he begins rehearsals and begins to question himself and his career. He is visited by the ghost of John Barrymore, who explains that all actors who portray Hamlet are mentored by their predecessors and he cannot leave until Andrew takes the stage as Hamlet. Faced with other people’s expectations of him, Andrew must decide who he wants to be, or not to be.
Jill Haddon, a theatre minor at Susquehanna University (Class of 2025), said the play is “a fast-paced comedy with charming, boisterous characters, and plenty of Shakespeare/pop culture references.”
“It’s a hilarious show with something for everyone,” said Haddon.
In the show, Haddon plays a character called Deirdre, who is an aspiring actress and the girlfriend of Andrew, the main character who is given the challenging task of playing Hamlet.
“While Andrew does not want to accept the role, Deirdre loves Shakespeare and encourages him to do it,” said Haddon. “Deirdre is a hopeless romantic and it’s been fun getting to portray such a whimsical character.”
Even though her primary focus of study is graphic design, Haddon said she hopes to continue performing as much as possible for the rest of her life and to stay involved in theatre anyway she can.
“I’ve been performing all my life and I can’t imagine not doing it,” she said.
Haddon believes audiences should come see “I Hate Hamlet” because it brings a new and fun twist to Shakespeare that hasn’t been done before.
“It’s a funny and sweet show that will make you leave the theatre smiling,” she said.
Liam Finnerty will be playing the role of John Barrymore. A sophomore theatre performance major, he is a Selinsgrove Area High School alumni and has performed with Re-Creation USA. Though he’s been performing for awhile, Finnerty said this is the first time he’s had to study Shakespeare for a role.
Barrymore was an American actor who famously played Hamlet in the 1920s.
“As the ghost in the story, he realizes how much has changed in the entertainment world since his passing,” explained Finnerty. “He takes Andrew under his wing and teaches him what it truly means to act, as well as keeping him from making the same mistakes he made.”
This performance is the only production of the season that is directed and designed by theatre students.
The production is being directed by student Joseph Peachey and is primarily student- run: the cast and crew (including director, set designer, lighting designer, sound designer and costume designer) are all students.
Finnerty said it’s been a pleasure for everyone involved.
“I’ve been in class and shared the stage with many of the upperclassmen on the team and they have done an excellent job communicating their vision to us actors,” he said.
Whether you’re a diehard Shakespeare fan or you’ve never even read “Hamlet,” this show will have you smiling.
“I think the audience will get a real kick out of the show,” he said. “It is a work of meta theater that acknowledges and pokes fun at what the general public truly thinks of Shakespeare.”
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Performances are open to the public. Masks are not required, but are encouraged for your health and safety. Tickets are free for Susquehanna students, $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors and non-SU students.
All tickets for Department of Theatre productions can be purchased through the Box Office, located in the Degenstein Campus Center Theatre lobby, or online through our website. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling 570-372-ARTS. The box office will also be open for one hour before each performance. To buy tickets online, visit susqu.universitytickets.com.