SELINSGROVE — When the cast is having fun, the audience is sure to pick up on it. and this cast is having a blast.
In a collaboration between the Department of Theatre and the Department of Music, Susquehanna University will present the musical, “110 in the Shade,” with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater.
Based on a book by N. Richard Nash and with music by the same team who did “Godspell,” the play focuses on the romantic challenges of spinster Lizzie Curry in the tiny town of Three Point during the 1930s’ drought in the American southwest. Her choices are limited: recently divorced sheriff File, who doesn’t want to be hurt again, or the charismatic newcomer Bill Starbuck, who swears he can make it rain again.
“I love his charisma. I love how much energy he has,” said Luke Rider, a sophomore who portrays Starbuck. “His sense of himself is not really knowing where he’s going, but going there nonetheless.”
Being set in the 1930s, the play can be interpreted as misogynistic, said first-year student Kirsten Weirich, who plays Lizzie Curry. Weirich explained that Susquehanna’s version kind of “flips” the story to show Lizzie’s strength.
“She is very independent,” Weirich said. “She does not do what she does not want to do, which I like about her.”
Lizzie refers to herself as plain and does not see her inner beauty.
“She and Starbuck teach each other something,” Weirich said. “He helps her to realize she is beautiful no matter what other people say. He helps her see what’s inside.”
Despite his conman status, Starbuck always wants to do the right thing and make people smile, Rider said. He just has to learn to stop pretending to be somebody he’s not.
“He’s got energy,” Rider said. “The way he grips you in this show, you think this guy can make it rain.”
Both Rider and Weirich praised director Erik Viker, professor of theatre and production manager of the theatre department.
“What’s been exciting for me is taking a play that on the surface is about a woman that looks like she needs a man to be happy,” Viker said. “And on the inside is a strong-willed, wonderful person who chooses her path.”
The actors also emphasized what the music adds to the show.
“The music is really good,” Weirich said. “We sat down and listened to it, and we were like, ‘Wow.’”
“The cast is very talented,” Rider said. “The lighting crew and pit crew are hardworking. The music is just going to be incredible.”
“110 in the Shade” is the musical that kicks off Susquehanna’s main stage season, held to coincide with the school’s Family Weekend celebration.
“It’s a fun show, but I do think it has a deep message to it,” Weirich said. “You learn a little bit from it.”
“This is a fun show,” Rider said. “If you come see it, you’re going to really love it.”
