SELINSGROVE — Back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this inventive, spooky Halloween experience tends to have people shaking in their shoes and running for the doors.
The Susquehanna University Paranormal Club will host their annual Haunted House fundraiser in the university’s Weber Chapel Auditorium on Saturday from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Donations through cash or Venmo will be accepted at the door.
“While the theme is always kept a secret (for the element of surprise when people are going through it), we know different people are scared by different things, so we try to create different types of scare tactics throughout the haunted house,” said Cindy Scholl, Office of Advancement at the university and the staff advisor for the Paranormal Club for the past 12 years.
The Haunted House will include a mix of bloody, gory scenes and haunting, eerie scenes.
“There will be all of (that) … blood, cries for help, ghosts, maybe a few jump scares in the dark and possibly some underwater creatures to avoid,” Scholl said.
Guests start in the main lobby and will be taken on a 15-minute journey throughout the entire building, which serves as both an auditorium and a chapel.
“Unfortunately, it is not handicapped accessible,” Scholl said of the event. “It contains stairs, dark spaces, loud sounds and strobe lights.”
Because the Paranormal Club hasn’t been able to host the haunted house for the past two years, it’s been a learning experience for the current club members, who searched thrift stores to create their costumes.
“We’ve been working on this theme since May,” Scholl said. “The group has gotten together several times to build/create props.”
“We’re also trying our best to incorporate different kinds of scares, so don’t feel like you can’t go into it because you hate jump scares or gore,” said Quinn Isamoyer, Paranormal Club president. “There’s no guarantee that we’ll hit everything, but we’ll make sure it caters to a wide variety of spooks, creeps, and fears.”
Attending the haunted house helps support the club, Isamoyer said, and for the people on campus who have seen flyers with hints of this year’s theme, it gives them a chance to finally see all the things the club has been working on.
“I believe there’s a little something in it for most, whether that be the entire experience of being scared or even just an actor’s costume and makeup,” Isamoyer said, adding that he enjoys the makeup, costumes, props, and environmental elements of haunted events.
Hosting the haunted house takes a lot of work.
“What makes it challenging is that we set up the haunted house less than 24 hours before the event,” Scholl said, “and then we have to stay and tear everything down and clean the chapel before leaving so it’s ready to go for Sunday morning services.”
They must also adhere to limitations that include no blood on the walls, no adhesives on the walls, no fog machines inside because of fire alarms, etc.
“So it’s not like other haunted houses where they have months to set it up,” she said. “It also takes a lot of coordination with our event management, facilities and campus safety teams.”
This is the club’s annual fundraiser. Profits support a spring trip to places like Gettysburg and the Eastern State Penitentiary.
“Personally, I love seeing the club members come together and brainstorm on the theme and room ideas,” Scholl said.
The haunted house is typically not recommend for children under the age of 12, although parents who bring their children will not be turned away.
Reaction to the haunted house has always been favorable, Scholl said, even to the point of people saying they were scared enough to have to run for the restrooms.
“We have historically received positive feedback from participants,” she said. “We’ve seen social media posts where people have said they’ve had a great time. When people heard we were doing it again this year they told me they were very excited and missed it.”
