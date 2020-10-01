Photo by Cindy O. Herman/For The Daily Item

Susquehanna University presents “Trifles” and “The Outside,” a pairing of two one-act plays performed in a hybrid manner of onstage and onscreen acting. Live actors onstage, from left: Allison Steinert and Meredith Felix. Onscreen, top left is Joseph Peachey, top right is Jack Sullivan, and bottom center is Samuel Emmanuel.