SELINSGROVE — In two, one-act plays, audiences can delve into the rarely discussed challenges Black mothers dealt with in two time periods of American history.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present their first Main Stage production of the Spring 2023 season with “Plumes” and “Blue Blood,” written by Georgia Douglas Johnson and directed by Dr. Anna Andes.
Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
“Plumes” explores the dilemma faced by Charity Brown, whose daughter is dying and can only be saved by an expensive operation that might not work. Taking place in the late 1920’s, when Blacks could not expect the same medical care given to whites, Charity is torn between spending her savings on the doubtful operation or a dignified funeral with a hearse drawn by horses “with tossing plumes in their bridles.”
“Death is a scary, taboo subject that nobody wants to talk about,” said Diamond Marrow, the senior student who portrays Charity’s friend, Tildy.
First-year student Ava Straub plays Charity and said audiences will appreciate her character’s strength.
“She’s fighting with a huge decision,” Straub said. “Should she spend the money for a respectable funeral or for an operation that may or may not save her daughter? She wants to make sure her daughter can be laid to rest well.”
“Ava does a fabulous job of coping with the grief of losing her daughter before she’s gone,” Marrow said. “She knows it’s coming, but we never speak of death. She never says the word ‘dying,’ but it’s like the Grim Reaper is following her.”
Even though Tildy provides comic relief, the roles are difficult to portray.
“‘Plumes’ starts out heavy. It ends heavier,” Straub said. “Even for me, as an actor trying to compartmentalize, it’s very, very heavy on the heart.”
A writer of poems and plays, Georgia Douglas Johnson lived in Washington, D.C., from 1925 to 1966 and hosted literary gatherings in her home. Though told with a humorous framework, “Blue Blood” was one of her “lynching plays.” In it, two Black women, Mrs. Temple and Mrs. Bush, sit at a kitchen table trying to one-up each other on the upcoming marriage of their grown children shortly after the Civil War.
“Mrs. Temple is very classist. She says her daughter has ‘blue blood,’ which is code for Caucasian descent,” said Marrow, who plays the role of Mrs. Bush.
To their horror, the women realize their children share the same father, a white man who forced himself on them years ago. The play explores the excruciating role Black women had to play: to keep their own men from justifiably rising up against the white men who raped them, the women kept quiet about their experience or risked their men being lynched.
“There’s a line in the play: It’s the Black women that have to protect their men from the white men by not telling them,” Marrow said.
The story touches her and Straub in personal ways. Marrow is Black, and Straub’s father is white and her mother Black.
“I think people will see a different perspective on Black history,” Straub said. “Even though this is an 1870’s story, this still reflects on our world today. The hope and guilt and pain and want still has travelled down through generational lines, and so, here we are, Generation Z, still trying to unpack this pain.”
Marrow said audiences will enjoy seeing Mrs. Bush’s fast quips and comebacks.
“Mrs. Bush is the most maternal character I have ever played,” Marrow said. “She would defend her child to the end of the earth.”
The plays are a celebration of Georgia Douglas Johnson and her works, which have been found in the last 20 years. Several of her poems will also be read during the show, which will be performed on a thrust stage with the audience sitting onstage.
“Everything about Georgia Douglas Johnson can also be said about Black history,” Marrow said. “A lot of Black history has been archived. People only think of slaves. Not all of us were slaves. There were upper classes and lower classes.”
The two plays tie in with a class Andes is teaching.
“Yes, the material is heavy because history is heavy sometimes,” she said. “But I hope it will be a thoughtful event. Georgia Douglas Johnson was an important figure but just dropped out of the history books.”
This production will have limited seating. To buy tickets online, visit susqu.universitytickets.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com