SELINSGROVE — Imagine a world so devastated by drought that the very act of urinating must be done only in public restrooms and only after you’ve paid a fee. In theater, it creates a situation rife with social commentary, satire and laughs.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present this year’s musical production, “Urinetown: The Musical,” with music by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis. Performances will be on Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s very funny,” said Aaron White, director and adjunct faculty member in the Theatre Department, “while also having some strong social commentary. It’s done in a way that centers both sides of the argument.”
“Urinetown: The Musical” creates a society where capitalist business people control the precious amounts of water until the common people revolt and demand free urination abilities for all — only to find the problems in that seemingly idyllic plan.
Chloe Acquaviva, a senior, plays Penelope Pennywise, the jaded warden of the poorest, filthiest urinal in town.
“She starts off kind of siding with the political elite and the rich,” Acquaviva said. “Then she sees the devastation this drought has brought and goes through this dramatic revelation and ends up joining the Revolution in the end.”
Portraying the Urinetown custodian Bobby Strong, senior Tyler Shadle said Bobby feels passionate about caring for all people regardless of their stature in life.
“He is never really a bystander,” Shadle said. “He’s always willing to do what needs to be done in order to help the people, and I think that’s admirable.”
Caldwell B. Cladwell, the miserly president and owner of the Urine Good Company, is played by senior Jack Sullivan.
“He’s a very flashy man,” Sullivan said. “I think, though you may not like the things he does and says, you will find him very visually entertaining.”
The performance has all the charm of what a musical should be, Acquaviva said, noting big dance numbers and over-the-top acting. As a satire, it also carries messages about climate change and different forms of government that were as relevant in the 1990s as they are today.
“You don’t really know what to expect when you come in and sit down, and it pleasantly surprises you,” she said. “The title does kind of make you pass judgment upon it before you even see it.”
“Aside from it being very funny and comedic and entertaining, I would say there’s a lot of messages packed into it,” Shadle said.
“It’s very cleverly crafted,” Sullivan said. “A lot of the lines are actually reused among the characters. I think it shows, in the end, how similar we all are in spite of our differences.”
All three students commented on the unique sound to the music.
“It has more of an edge to it than what you would think of as a typical musical,” Acquaviva said. “There are differences in the songs sung by the rich and the poor.”
While “Urinetown” points out the problems in this fictional society, it leaves the solutions open to debate.
“I think it presents this very interesting dialogue,” Sullivan said. “There’s kind of no real answer at the end.”
“It makes people question who they think the hero is at the end,” Acquaviva said.
The play paints capitalists in a pretty poor light, White said, but then does the same for socialism or libertarianism — leaving people to their own choices doesn’t always work too well, either, he said.
“So as an audience member you leave questioning where you stand,” White said. “Whatever you walked in with has been criticized. But you’ve laughed. I like art that does that, that holds the mirror up candidly and then entertains you for two hours.”
The theater will be at 50 percent capacity, and masks will be required.
