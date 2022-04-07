SELINSGROVE — Whether it’s an ecological crisis like the one in Susquehanna University’s latest production, or a war like the one in Ukraine, people are sometimes forced to decide how much their homeland means to them.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “Smaller Floods,” as part of its 2021-22 Main Stage Season at the Degenstein Center Theater. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Written by Evan Peterson, “Smaller Floods” is being directed by senior student Bruce Gomez. He has directed other plays, but none of this magnitude, he said. He found that the challenge of assembling the cast became easier because of the students who auditioned.
“I think we’re spoiled for riches here,” he said of the students. “I’m so grateful. My life was made so easy when I watched everyone’s audition. I just thought they were so great.”
He also noted the importance of behind-the-scenes contributions from the work of the stage manager and crew.
“Smaller Floods” focuses on a single mother and her two adult children in the days just before the Dust Bowl dried up the land and the hopes and dreams of so many families on the American Great Plains. Abital, the older sister, digs in search of water while her brother, Gabriel, studies cloud formations and their mother leans on her faith.
When a mysterious person arrives with news of the incoming dust storm, the family must decide what their heritage truly means to them.
Junior student Morgan Magdalinski portrays Abital, who has a dream or vision that their home is built on a huge lake, which could solve their problems if only the water is found.
“There are two different sides to the dilemma,” Magdalinski said. “There are people who want to leave, who are willing to start a new life. and people who want to stay and are attached to the land.”
Abital falls somewhere between those two sides, Magdalinski said.
“She realizes what’s going to happen,” she said. “She wants to get away, but she does feel attached to the land. Even if it might be the death of her.”
Logan Andres, a sophomore, plays Lise, the mother of Abital and Gabriel. Lise hates her home but loves her kids.
‘People would like her,” Andres said. “A lot of parents can relate to how she wants to do the best for her kids but doesn’t know how to portray love. She’s afraid they’re going to leave her.”
Gomez is happy with the work the actors are putting into the performance.
“I’m only as good as my actors, and they’re so great,” he said. “They have fun doing what they’re doing.”
The play ties in with this year’s Department of Theatre’s theme: climate change — a worthwhile yet somber topic.
“It is a serious subject matter,” Gomez said. “The play can become a drag for the audience if you don’t do it right, but we’ve been very careful. There are a lot of funny moments throughout. The brother-sister relationship is very funny at times. There are lots of relatable moments our audience is going to enjoy.”
The production will be in person, and the theater will be at 50 percent capacity. Masks will be required.
All tickets for Department of Theatre productions can be purchased through the Box Office located in the Degenstein Campus Center Theater lobby. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling 570-372-ARTS. The box office will also be open for one hour before every performance.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com