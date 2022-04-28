SELINSGROVE — Perhaps all families keep the peace by avoiding certain topics and memories … but what happens when disaster forces them to confront those sore spots?
“By the Water,” presented by the Susquehanna University Theatre Department, examines a family’s handling of a crisis. Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m., all at the Degenstein Campus Center Theater.
The play follows Marty and Mary Murphy after their Staten Island home is destroyed by Hurricane Sandy. Some of their beloved neighbors decide to move, while Marty is determined to rebuild and save his neighborhood. When his sons arrive to help, they unearth past betrayals along with the remains of the house, and the family must finally face the powers that can tear them apart or bring them together.
“It’s a snapshot of a family in adversity,” said Erik Viker, director and associate professor of theatre at Susquehanna. “It gives us, I think, some hope for how we can come out of that adversity strongly, as people and as families.”
He has enjoyed the challenge of a play that works with college students learning to authentically portray a range of ages, from 30-something to 60-something.
“I like that the cast is also a range of experience levels, from first-year to graduating this year,” Viker said. “I think they learn from each other as much as they learn from directing.”
Third-year student Alex Wilson Jr., portrays one of the 60-something characters in Marty Murphy, the patriarch of the Murphy family and a man who has particular ideas about how things should be done.
“He’s the one in charge. He’s always got to have his way,” Wilson said. “He places values on his family and his community over just about everything else.”
Saying Marty has been referred to as the Bono of Staten Island, he explained that Marty is charismatic and involved in several community organizations.
“He can be very stubborn,” Wilson said. “He always does what he thinks is right.”
The role of Marty’s son, Brian, is played by first-year student Liam Finnerty, who explained that Brian is fresh out of prison for a drug issue. A chef at an Olive Garden restaurant, Brian is the “polar opposite” of his brother, Finnerty said.
“Despite his past history, he’s a relatable character,” Finnerty said. “He’s always quick with the jibes at his brother. Through his life, he’s made mistakes, but he’s always there for his family. He’s a family man.”
Complicating things further is the fact that Brian was involved romantically with Emily, whose family is good friends with the Murphys and whose home is also destroyed by the hurricane.
“All their troubles are kind of a powder keg, and the thing that makes it blow is Hurricane Sandy,” Finnerty said.
Emily, played by third-year student Adriana Quinones, is recently divorced. She and Brian were high school sweethearts, but something happened that caused them to fall apart. Now grown up, they have tough decisions to make.
Quinones described a scene where Emily compares her life to the hurricane-swept beach, ripped up and covered with debris.
“But she’s a strong, independent woman,” Quinones said. “In this relationship, she’s the one who does the decision-making. She has to decide if she’s better off with Brian or by herself.”
“By the Water” is something of a pop culture experience, Viker said.
“It’s a family drama with some comedic elements,” he said. “It’s a very well-balanced storyline.”
“It’s a very real story about an event that still, to this day, affects people,” Wilson said. “I think we do a good job of paying respect to these people.”
Written by Sharyn Rothstein, “By the Water” is part of Susquehanna University’s 2021-22 Main Stage Season. This year the Theatre Department focused on plays to complement their theme of climate change.
“It’s a very modern look at some problems in the country, so it’s a good way to cap off our climate change season,” Finnerty said. “It’s such a hot topic that a lot of people will be able to relate to this. We’re very happy to accomplish that.”
At the center of the story is the Murphy family, with all the love and bitterness they feel for each other.
“It shows how a family gets through the toughest time, and the toughest time is compared to a hurricane,” Quinones said. “It’s a beautiful thing that happens to that family, how they come through it.”
