SELINSGROVE — Say what you will about Greek tragedies, there’s a reason they have endured. They don’t shy away from human drama.
Susquehanna University Theatre Department will host “Iphigenia and Other Daughters” at the Degenstein Center Theater on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
The play follows the children of Clytemnestra and Agamemnon. In true Greek tragedy style, it’s a story of murder and family tension.
“There’s something that fascinates us about these larger-than-life explorations of the everyday,” said Dr. Anna Andes, director, emphasizing that this version, by American playwright Ellen McLaughlin, is an adaptation, not a translation.
The basic plot: Agamemnon has his oldest daughter, Iphigenia, killed to appease the goddess Artemis so his troops can triumph in the Trojan War. Clytemnestra then kills Agamemnon. Their daughter Electra wants to kill her mother for killing her father, but waits for her brother, Orestes, to return from war to kill Clytemnestra for her.
“It’s based on a Greek tragedy,” said Morgan Magdalinski, a senior who plays the role of Electra. “They weren’t exactly lighthearted.”
The role of Clytemnestra, played by senior Diamond Marrow, was difficult although the most regal one she’s ever portrayed.
“Everyone understands why she killed her husband,” Marrow said. “It’s a maternal instinct to want to protect your child. She wants to eradicate everything that bears resemblance to the man who took her daughter.”
Her desire to destroy anything reminding her of Iphigenia’s death extends even to her other children, including Electra. And, driven by a thirst for justice, Electra’s main goal is to avenge her father’s death by killing her mother, Magdalinski said.
“She does want to kill Clytemnestra, but she can’t bring herself to do it,” Magdalinski said. “She wants her brother, Orestes, to come back home to kill her mother for her.”
Magdalinski appreciated the opportunity to portray Electra’s wide range of emotions.
“I get to explore my character and really bring out the rage and emotion she feels,” she said, adding with a grin, “And I get to crawl around on the ground a lot, coming out of trap doors, which is kind of neat.”
As for Orestes, he returns home suffering from the horrors of war — not what Electra was hoping for, said senior Alex Wilson.
“You kind of see Electra’s much more selfish nature,” Wilson said. “She doesn’t care about Orestes. She wants him to kill Clytemnestra anyway, which he eventually does.”
Wilson described Orestes as the most human character in the play.
“Everyone else is totally about revenge and killing and blood feuds,” he said. “Orestes just wants to not have to fight anymore.”
Clytemnestra loved Iphigenia to the point that she wanted no others, Marrow said. When another daughter is born, she moans, “I did not want another, but she is here and already clinging.”
Not exactly Mother of the Year stuff.
Still, Marrow insisted, Clytemnestra was a wonderful mother.
“She absolutely was,” Marrow said, explaining that Clytemnestra was wrongly tricked into bringing Iphigenia to the place where she was sacrificed. “It’s the maternal longing for your child that will resonate with the audience.”
When Iphigenia and Orestes later meet in Tauris, Iphigenia is much more understanding toward her brother than Electra had been and yes, Iphigenia was technically sacrificed, but there’s a little rumor about her being secretly exchanged for a deer at the last minute by the goddess Artemis … Greek tragedies never let death stop them from a good story.
“They end up reconnecting in a more positive way,” Wilson said. “This play ends on a more peaceful note.”
The play pushes people’s boundaries and expectations about theater, Magdalinski said, adding that it will be performed on a thrust stage, with the audience sitting on bleachers right on the stage.
“They’re literally close to the action,” she said. “It’s right in front of them.”
“It’s a really good story,” Wilson said. “It never drops at any point.”
Marrow said audiences will also appreciate that the play is told in a modern, easily understood style.
“And the costumes are gorgeous,” she said. “They’re gowns. They’re not even dresses. They’re gorgeous.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com