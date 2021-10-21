SELINSGROVE — Obie Award-winning playwright Caryl Churchill is known for her plays about feminist issues and the abuses of power. Two of her productions fit right in with Susquehanna University Theatre Department’s 2021 theme of climate change.
“Far Away” and “Escaped Alone” will be performed Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Degenstein Campus Center.
With only four characters, “Far Away” depicts “a chilling world where everyone is at war, and not even the birds in the trees or the river below can be trusted,” according to the university’s website.
“It’s an expression of things in our world that are awful and that we have been experiencing in real time,” said Joseph Peachey, a junior who portrays Todd in “Far Away.” “It can be good to reflect on these things. It can be a catharsis of these tumultuous times.”
All the audience learns about Todd is that he works in a hat factory in a strange, dystopian society, Peachey said.
“Todd is very serious about the hat making,” he said. “There’s an underlying tension with everything he talks about. I don’t think I’m giving anything away to say there are elements that relate to Nazi Germany.”
When Todd meets factory worker Joan, he begins to see his world differently.
“One thing about them is that they very seldom look at each other,” Peachey said. “Human interaction and connection is damaged. But when you do look at each other, it’s meaningful.”
In “Escaped Alone,” junior Morgan Magdalinski plays Mrs. Jay. Wandering down a street, Mrs. Jay comes upon three women in a backyard tea party and joins them. Her monologues are about apocalyptic scenarios, Magdalinski said, and it’s never clear whether she’s talking about something that has happened, is going to happen or is even real.
“I think at some point you do feel that even if what she’s saying isn’t real, you get the sense she’s been through a lot. She’s seen the way the world is going,” Magdalinski said. “It’s hard when you’re passionate and trying to make change but no one will listen to you.”
Mrs. Jay, though, at least gets people thinking.
“I think people’s first response when faced with things is just to ignore them, tune them out,” Magdalinski said. “But then you’re put in a position to take away from it what you will.”
The plays are unsettling and confusing, much like real life can be.
“Imagine, with climate change, the social order as we know it breaks down,” said Dr. Anna Andes, associate professor of theater and director of the plays. “How do you hold onto humanity in the midst of all that?”
The plays provoke a sense of confusion, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, Magdalinski said.
“Bad things happen, and there is no reason for it,” she said. “Sometimes it’s cathartic to see a show where bad things are happening and people want to talk about it.”
Peachey agreed, saying, “We invite the audience to come in and think,”
For more information, visit www.susqu.edu.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com