What set this play apart when it first ran in 1980 was that it was about eight women, a group that included the leader, the peacemaker, the housewife, the one fighting cancer, etc.
The fact that they were all lesbians was secondary to the fact that they were all people dealing with life’s problems.
Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” by Jane Chambers, next Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., in the Degenstein Campus Center Theater.
“This play is about the camaraderie between a group of close friends. Everyone has experienced that,” said Katy Trunz, a senior and the student-director of this Mainstage Production. “It’s not just about their being lesbians. It’s their being connected and friends through this experience that they all get to share.”
A 40th anniversary run of the play is being revived on Broadway, produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Lily Tomlin and directed by Tony-award winner Cynthia Nixon.
In Susquehanna’s production, junior Mary Coty plays Annie, a famous sculptor.
“She’s very spunky, saying exactly what’s on her mind. And she’s super fun,” Coty said. “She loves this cove, and she loves sharing it with her friends.”
Coty appreciated the fact that the show is about “friendship and knowing who your real friends are.”
In “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” seven women meet every summer to escape the stress of their everyday lives and reconnect with one another. Their traditional summer is shaken up when an eighth woman joins them after leaving her husband and heading to Bluefish Cove to re-examine what she wants in life.
Junior Annabelle Lucas plays Kitty, an author who “holds a lot of disdain for all the other characters but loves them dearly.” She must learn to deal with her jealous attitude and need for attention.
“Even though she can be very mean sometimes, she can also be very caring, and that’s a very relatable thing, especially in college,” Lucas said. “The audience will see a little bit of each of their own friendships in this play, and all different kinds of characters brought together by their love for each other.”
First-year student Grace Yurko said her character, Rae, is the “epitome of the perfect housewife.” A mother of two, she loves to cook and clean and tries to make everyone feel welcome.
“She tells a bunch of jokes that the audience will find funny,” Yurko said. “Even though this show is all about lesbian women, it has so many themes and overarching problems that everyone can relate to it.
“All the characters have struggles — being sick, trying to figure out where they belong—that are kind of universal.”