The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) is pleased to announce its 2022-23 concert season of four performances.
The SVC’s 22-23 season opens with the world premiere of a new commission called LOVE, written by SVC Music Director and Conductor William Payn, on Oct. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. This work features settings of poetry about love and human connection. Two audience favorite soloists will be featured: soprano Lynn Eustis and baritone Daniel Teadt.
The SVC will once again continue its cherished holiday performance, Candlelight Christmas, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. Candlelight Christmas, with special guest the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), follows the 100-year-old tradition of Nine Lessons and Carols, originated at King's College, Cambridge.
Then, the Chorale presents The Times They Are A-Changin,’ a Dylan Oratorio, which was originally scheduled pre-pandemic. The long-awaited performance will take place on March 26 at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. The piece premiered in 2018 and features the music of Bob Dylan with a twist; the Chorale will also be accompanied by a chamber ensemble. The event will feature a very special silent auction of Dylan-related items.
The season wraps up with the ever-popular Pops Concert, featuring the music of Cole Porter on May 12 and May 13 at Weber Auditorium, on the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. The performance will feature cherished music from a bygone era. This prolific composer made his mark writing scores for Broadway and Hollywood. This annual season closer is frequently one of SVC’s most popular each year with a different theme and surprises, but always showcasing some extremely talented SVC members.
A season subscription costs $85 and consists of four “freestyle” tickets that can be used at any SVC concert in any combination. Adult tickets are $25 and student tickets are $10. Youth under the age of 12 are always free.