SUNBURY — This weekend, the grand Zion Lutheran Church will be beautifully adorned for Christmas, and filled with some of the best voices and instrumentalists of the region for Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s annual “Candlelight Christmas” concert.
“This popular seasonal event is, for many families, the official start of holiday celebrations,” said Dr. Bill Payn, music director and conductor. “With the traditional Ringing-in-of-Christmas, it has become a mainstay for hundreds of concertgoers in the Susquehanna Valley who are inspired by the singing of timeless carols, old and new.”
“Zion Lutheran Church is beautifully decorated with sparkling trees, wreaths, and garlands spanning the circumference of the nave,” he added. “This coupled with the amazing acoustics makes for an exquisite setting for this performance.”
For the ninth year, the concert will feature the 100-year-old tradition of “Nine Lessons and Carols,” and will include selections by the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale, and Commonwealth Brass.
According to Payne, the concert will include traditional carols, but will also incorporate new choral works accompanied by harp, organ, brass and percussion. Payn described the “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” tradition as “a lasting and living reminder of the spirit of hope and goodwill to all of humankind.” The festival originated at King’s College in Cambridge, England.
“Every Christmas Eve, for over a century, this famous liturgy comprises alternating biblical readings with carols and songs of the season,” Payn said. “The popularity of this annual event has spread globally by way of radio and television broadcasts.”
The concert will feature more than 90 singers, including 30 from the Youth Chorale, which is directed by Coleen Renshaw. According to Renshaw, the youth chorale has joined the SVC singers for several years now for this Christmas concert. This year, they will sing two pieces on their own, which they began learning during rehearsals in August.
“I believe they and their parents are looking forward to this performance, which will be held at the beautiful Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury,” Renshaw said.
The SVC and the Youth Chorale will also combine their voices for several selections, highlighting the intergenerational emphasis of this concert tradition. For example, Katherine Kelly, daughter of SVC singer Sara Kelley, will sing the first verse of “Once in Royal David’s City,” the opening processional carol.
Payn said when choosing which songs to include each year, his goal is to balance accompaniments between brass and percussion ensemble, harp, flute and organ.
In addition, the concert will include seven new scholarship students from local universities to add a unique sound of younger adult singers with the older, more mature voices of the Chorale.
The inclusion of student scholarship recipients, according to Adam Dietz, SVC audience development chair, began in 2019. A scholarship is given to local college or university students, one for each voice part, singing with the chorale.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for these young people to expand their musical knowledge and gain further performance experience,” he said. “Plus, we can always learn things from what they bring to the table as well, especially in terms of new artists or composers that they may have discovered.”
This year, a couple of the students are composers themselves of music that will be presented at the concert. Christopher Lottes, a Bass II student from Susquehanna University, will premiere his arrangement of “Coventry Carol.”
“The harmonic complexities and colors he has achieved have made quite an impression during rehearsals,” Dietz said. “It’s truly stunning.”
The concert will also feature a reprisal of a piece written by former member and Bucknell graduate Christian Humcke, titled “Evening Quiescence.”
The concert will end with the traditional singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight, and the “Ringing-in-of-Christmas” followed by the singing of “Joy to the World.”
Payn, who has been with the SVC for 26 years, said he is looking forward to being a part of this beloved tradition once again.
“It is amazing to have the opportunity to conduct a group of singers who genuinely love to come together to present concerts in varying venues throughout the region,” he said. “The singers come from all walks of life, but for a moment in time come together as ‘one’ to make exquisite music together.”
“Without question, there is nothing else like this happening around here during the holiday season,” Dietz added. “I encourage everyone to take a break from the hurriedness of the world and come enjoy this wonderful program.”
Dietz said recordings of the SVC’s fall concert, the world premiere of “LOVE,” will also be available for purchase.
The SVC was founded in 1969. Its first performance included 40 singers. Today, the chorale, led by several distinguished conductors, consists of more than 100 auditioned members from a wide geographical area. It remains the only community choral group in the region dedicated to presenting orchestra-accompanied choral music of major standing. The chorale presents four major performances each concert season in a variety of venues.