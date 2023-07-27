The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) is pleased to announce an eclectic mix of repertoire for its 2023-24 concert season. From Baroque to Broadway, the season of four performances includes one brand new work and one that promotes social justice and awareness.
The SVC’s 23-24 season opens with one of the most celebrated pieces of choral music ever written – Handel’s Messiah on Oct. 22 and Oct. 22 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. Messiah was the first work ever presented by the chorale in 1970. This time, four incredible soloists will be featured in the masterpiece.
The SVC will once again continue its cherished holiday performance, Candlelight Christmas, on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. Candlelight Christmas follows the 100-year-old tradition of Nine Lessons and Carols, originated at King's College, Cambridge. This concert is consistently a standing room only success and features the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), Commonwealth Brass, organ, harp and percussion.
Then, the chorale presents Amendment: Righting Our Wrongs on March 16 and March 17 at Stretansky Hall at Susquehanna University. This multi-movement work by composer Melissa Dunphy, celebrates women’s suffrage through underrepresented voices and brings to the forefront those who still fight for the right to vote today.
The season wraps up with the ever-popular POPS Concert, featuring the music of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim on May 10 and May 11 at Weber Auditorium, at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. This year, the SVC celebrates two prolific composers who between the two of them amassed an Oscar, two Kennedy Center Honors, eight Emmys, eight Tonys, and 24 Grammys.
SVC Patron Jane Williams expressed her reason for attending SVC performances, “Music is an elixir for the soul. Whether the occasion is joyous, or sad, or somewhere in between, music always fills the heart of those who listen.”
A season subscription costs $85 and consists of four “freestyle” tickets that can be used at any SVC concert in any combination. Adult tickets are $25 and student tickets are $10. Youth under the age of 12 are always free.
Auditions are being held for both SVC and SVYC.
SVC singers represent a wide range of musical backgrounds and walks of life. New singers are welcomed twice every season through auditions with Conductor William Payn. Regular auditions will take place on Sept. 5 or Sept.12 by appointment only, at First Baptist Church, 51 S. 3rd St. in Lewisburg. Those considering an audition, but still unsure, are welcome to join the SVC on Sept. 5 for the first rehearsal of the season at 7 p.m. and audition the following week if interested. This allows prospective singers to experience a typical SVC rehearsal before committing to auditioning.
Adult singers can also find samples of suggested selections for each vocal part and a mock audition video at https://www.svcmusic.org/singer-info/auditions/.
Youth singers, in grades 2 up to and including grade 12, are welcome to audition for the SVYC. Auditions will be held on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until noon and Aug. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg. The first youth rehearsal will take place on Aug. 28 at the same location. Appointments are required for youth auditions. To schedule an audition, please contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
For more information about the SVC and SVYC, please visit www.SVCMusic.org.