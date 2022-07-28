Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) singers represent a wide range of musical backgrounds and walks of life. New singers are welcomed twice every season through auditions with Conductor William Payn.
Regular auditions will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 30, or Tuesday, Sept. 6, by appointment only, at First Baptist Church, 51 S. 3rd St. in Lewisburg.
All singers must show proof of COVID vaccination. See link for more details, including a mock audition video: https://www.svcmusic.org/singer-info/auditions/
Those considering an audition, but still unsure, are welcome to join the SVC on Aug. 30 for the first rehearsal of the season at 7 p.m. and audition the following week if interested. This allows prospective singers to experience a typical SVC rehearsal before committing to auditioning.
Adult singers can also find samples of suggested selections for each vocal part on that webpage.
Youth singers, in grades 3 up to and including grade 12, are welcome to audition for the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC). Auditions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg. The first youth rehearsal will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the same location.
Appointments are required for both adult and youth auditions. To schedule an audition, please contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
For more information about the SVC and SVYC, visit www.SVCMusic.org.