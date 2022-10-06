The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) will present a new composition called “Love” on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
The new work was created by SVC Conductor and Music Director William Payn during the global pandemic when members of the chorale could not safely gather to sing. Payn has served as music director and conductor of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale for over 25 years.
The performance will feature two audience favorite soloists: soprano Lynn Eustis and baritone Daniel Teadt. Lynn last sang with the chorale during the 2018 performance of Brahms’ Requiem. Daniel sang with the SVC in the fall of 2011 for the performance of Carmina Burana and then again when the SVC collaborated with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra in the fall of 2012 for Dona Nobis Pacem.
The new work, Love, includes 10 movements, each of which is dedicated in honor or in memory of someone who is connected to the SVC and had a significant impact on the organization. There are dedications to Cyril Stretansky, Joanne Wilson, Rev. John J. Dromazos, Paul and Betty Keene, Harriet Bresenhan, Martha Zeller, John Goldsmith, Margarita Morales Kearns, Daniel Payn, The Anderson/Bowen/Payn Family, Ruth Anderson, and Robert Gronlund.
Payn said of his inspiration for the work, “Through the ages, poets have written about love in its many forms. Their words are often inspiring and speak eloquently of the human condition and the inexplicable need for connection.”
The performance is 60 minutes in length featuring settings of poetry about love and human connection. The words of the following poets are highlighted in the work: Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Collin Berry, Naomi Shihab Nye, Virginia Smith, Langston Hughes, e.e. cummings, Harrisburg’s Poet Laureate Rick Kearns, Rabindranath Tagore and William Payn.
Payn stated in one of his journal entries while creating the work, “Having extended time to compose has been pure heaven and a luxury I truly appreciate. I am keeping a journal each day about the creative process and my experiences as a composer.”
Seating for this one-time-only engagement is limited, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early.