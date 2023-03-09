The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present “The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio” on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. Gourmet snacks and a cash bar will be available.
The chorale will be accompanied by a string quartet, acoustic guitar and piano. Coleen Renshaw serves as piano accompanist and Bill Payn will serve as music director and conductor.
The performance will feature 60 local singers; soloists include Amy Caron, Brian Crane, Josh Dearing, Adam Dietz, Sara Phinney Kelley and David Wilson.
Seating is limited for this special event, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
A silent auction, which opens at 2 p.m., will feature items donated from a private collection of Bob Dylan memorabilia. Several items will be available for bidding online through SVCMusic.org and Facebook.com/SusquehannaValleyChorale the day before the concert. Winners will be announced during the program.
The first part of the performance will feature four works: Simple Gifts, which is a traditional Shaker melody, Alleluia/Halleluiah arranged by Steven Hackman, The Ground by contemporary composer Ola Gjeilo and finally When All Is Full from Bill Payn’s original composition, LOVE.
Then, the chorale will present the three-part Dylan Oratorio; there will be one intermission. The first part includes: "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man" and "All Along the Watchtower." The second part includes: "Tangled Up in Blue," "Subterranean Homesick Blues," "I Shall Be Released" and "Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door." The final part features: "Make You Feel My Love," "Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright," "A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall" and "Blowin’ in the Wind."
Tickets are $25 for adults and student tickets are $10 and are available at SVCMusic.org or by calling 570-547-0455. Youth under the age of 12 are always free.
For more information about the Chorale, visit SVCMusic.org.