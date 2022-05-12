After a two-year hiatus, the Susquehanna Valley Chorale has returned to in-person performances this month and will once again bring its ever-popular Pops Concert to the campus of Susquehanna University, Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m., at Weber Auditorium, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
The 55-member Chorale will present this year’s Pops Concert featuring the music of Queen, along with hits from Elton John and Billy Joel. The performance will feature more than 50 singers, the SVC stage band, and many of the SVC’s talented members as featured soloists including: Sara Phinney Kelley of Lewisburg, Steve Jordan of Lewisburg, Marina Gresh of Danville, Amy Caron of Selinsgrove, and Christopher Lottes, an SVC student scholarship recipient. Fred Hooper will return as Emcee and SVC Music Director Bill Payn will serve as Conductor.
“This year, our Pops program celebrates three iconic musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries and is packed full with hits that are just a part of their enormous discography,” Payn said. “Queen, with vocalist Freddie Mercury, has been hailed as one of the greatest and most original bands in the history of music. Elton John continues to enthrall audiences worldwide, and the legendary sound of ‘piano man’ Billy Joel is one of the bestselling music artists of all time.”
Sara Kelley has been singing with SVC since the fall of 2002 and is a long-time soloist. She is also a member of SVC Limited.
Kelley said the music they will be performing is what she grew up listening to as a child, so this concert will be particularly special for her.
“The music you hear as a child and especially as a teenager sticks with you, so I know all this music, the lyrics, and often even the harmonies,” she said. “The biggest surprise for me was the wide variety of music that Elton John composed. How many people know he’s written several musicals?”
Alec Boorman is a student at Bucknell University and the recipient of The Rudnitsky Tenor II Scholarship. He has been with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale since the fall of 2019, is a member of SVC Limited, and a first-time featured soloist.
Boorman said he is also very familiar with the concert setlist, as his entire family is made up of Elton John and Freddie Mercury fans.
“I have vivid memories of jumping around my living room with my brother listening to my parents blast ‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Tiny Dancer,’ while my parents enjoyed us singing — which was more like screaming — the lyrics,” he said. “I also listened to a lot of Billy Joel in high school, where my a cappella group sang songs like ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Piano Man.’”
The SVC will perform many of the hits and familiar songs, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions,” Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and “Crocodile Rock,” and Billy Joel’s “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.” Boorman will be duetting on two Queen songs: “Somebody to Love” with Kelley, and “We Are the Champions” with Jessica Strouse.
“Both of these songs were integral to my childhood and require a powerhouse of sound, so I’m thrilled to perform these in front of an audience!” Boorman said.
Kelley said she thoroughly enjoys Pops concerts, as they get a chance to let loose a little and sing such fun music. However, she is looking forward to this concert more than usual, as her daughter Katie is in the Chorale with her.
“It will be so great to have her on stage with me; and we even get to sing backup together on one of the solos,” she said. “I think any audience members who have been to previous Pops concerts will have as much fun as ever. We have great music, fabulous voices — including all of our scholarship students — a terrific band, and theatricality. This music will get people dancing, in their seats or in the aisles!”
“You are guaranteed a hand clapping, foot-stomping good time as the SVC, stage band, and soloists bring this great music to the Weber Auditorium stage,” Payn said.
Boorman believes this performance is going to be a great comeback for the SVC.
“As our first in-person concert since the pandemic, Queen, Elton John, and Billy Joel will totally electrocute the crowd and show them why they missed us!” he said. “I’m hoping everyone in the crowd gets up, sings and dances, and feels like a teenager again with these awesome songs from Queen, Elton John, and Billy Joel!”