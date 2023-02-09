SELINSGROVE — The halls of the Susquehanna Valley Mall will be filled this weekend with lots of local gift options for the ones you love this Valentine’s Day.
About a dozen local crafters, vendors, and artisans will be set up in the mall’s common area during mall hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the annual Valentine’s Craft and Vendor Fair.
The vendors will be selling a variety of items including baked goods, candles, wood products, custom jewelry, tumblers, and tees, as well as fairy gardens, succulents, and handmade grass baskets. Most will embrace the holiday with Valentine’s Day-themed items and crafts.
According to Tee Klock, specialty leasing manager at the mall, this will be the fifth time the mall has offered this event under its new management company, Spinoso Real Estate Group.
“It is growing every year,” she said.
While this weekend is a special event, Klock said the mall is home to several local and unique vendors and crafters throughout the year: Time Memories Party Planning; Sylvia’s Sweet Cakes; CP Gifts; Flea Flickers; Renn’s Furniture store; Jose Toy Shop; Hollywould Treasures; and Cherished Treasures. In addition, the mall is home to locally-owned shops, La Familia Barber Shop and Diva and Co. hair salon.
Another locally-owned store, Night Owl Country Crafts, sells local wares all year round. Owner Josh Gemberling said he actually began his business as a vendor himself at the Valentine’s Craft and Vendor Fair when it started five years ago.
He began his business in 2012 as a hobby at his home base in Mount Pleasant Mills. His specialty is larger wooden country crafts, including a large variety of signs, but he has branched out to offer other products as well. In October 2021, he began a pop-up shop at the mall. He said a large part of his decision to do that was because of the success he had as a vendor at the Valentine’s craft fair.
“Every craft show we’ve done at the mall has been good for us,” he said.
Today, his store features items from more than 20 local craft vendors, selling items like handmade silks, candles, crocheted items, and more.
“Everybody tells us that we have something for everybody,” he said.
Gemberling continues to set up at many of the larger craft fairs in the region, such as the Bloomsburg Fair, the Covered Bridge Festival, and the Pennsylvania Christmas & Gift Show in Harrisburg. But he appreciates the opportunities that the Susquehanna Valley Mall continues to provide for him and other vendors.
“The mall offers a great space of being indoors, where (vendors) can offer things throughout the year and don’t have to worry about the weather,” he said.
The Valentine’s Craft and Vendor Fair is also a great surprise, he added, for those who are coming to the mall for something else and are able to peruse the tables for gifts.
“A lot of people like to stop in and support local people,” he said.