People who remember the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in “Miracle on 34th Street” might feel the same way about it as Margie Deppen feels about the Susquehanna Valley Mall’s annual Holiday Parade, which takes place Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
“To me it’s just really the start of the holiday season,” said Deppen, general manager of the Susquehanna Valley Mall. “This is a tradition here. This is the 41st Christmas parade. It’s a way to get into the Christmas spirit.”
The parade welcomes Santa Claus to the mall along with marching bands, fire trucks and floats sponsored by local businesses and organizations.
Marching bands include high schools from Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Line Mountain, Millersburg, Juniata County and possibly Lewisburg.
Immediately following the parade people can enjoy a visit with live reindeer and “Frozen” characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf in the court near Jo-Ann Fabrics, until noon. Photo ops with the reindeer and “Frozen” characters will also be available.
The parade will begin at the back of the former J.C. Penney building and travel along the outskirts of the mall parking lot, past Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Denny’s restaurant, M&T Bank, the former Weis Markets building, and across the front of the mall, stopping at the entrance near Garfield’s Restaurant & Pub.
Deppen has seen customers over the years arrive early so they could park and watch the parade from their vehicles.
“It’s just a fun-filled day. It’s the first chance to see Santa,” she said. “We’re always excited for people to come in and see how we’ve decorated for the season.”
“It’s a fun, family event that’s been happening for 41 years,” agreed Sharon Leonard, marketing manager at the mall. “It’s a good time for people to get together and kick off the holiday season.”