The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC), will present its fall concert on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ located at 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg.
Coleen Renshaw serves as SVYC director and Verlaine Shaw serves as the piano accompanist.
The concert is titled “Sing, Sing, Sing” and each piece is about singing. Some of the songs that will be performed are: How Can I Keep from Singing, Sing (from Sesame Street), Sing a Rainbow, Do-Re-Mi and Sing, Sing, Sing.
Soloists will include: Rowan White, Ellie Kisvarday, Nolan Jusko, Luke Vadakara, Katie Mebius and Sarah Criswell.
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale has been in existence since 1993. This year, the SVYC was fortunate to receive a generous grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation to further the youth singing program.
The SVYC hosts youth singers from grades 3-12. Students represent a dozen towns in the Central Pennsylvania region, including: Beavertown, Danville, Hughesville, Lewisburg, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mt. Pleasant Mills, Muncy, Richfield, Watsontown, Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, children aged 5 and under are free; tickets are available at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door.
The SVYC will also perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale on Dec. 17 and 18 at the Candlelight Christmas performance at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
For more information about the SVYC, visit SVCMusic.org.