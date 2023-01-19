Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) is holding auditions for new singers in grades 2-12 on Saturday and Monday.
SVYC complements school music programs, giving talented young singers the opportunity to sing and perform at an advanced level with other highly-motivated singers from the Susquehanna Valley. Members enjoy learning more about music, improving their musicality, making new friends and presenting a concert for the community.
Auditions are held to better understand the singer’s ability. Rehearsals for the spring concert start Jan. 30 for the April 23 performance. Auditions will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, and Monday, 6-8 p.m., at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove. Call or email Coleen Renshaw, SVYC Youth Music director, at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com to schedule an audition.
Rehearsals will be held Monday nights at Sharon Lutheran Church.
For more details about SVYC, visit https://www.svcmusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/