SHAMOKIN – One word of advice if visiting Fleet Street in 1840s’ London: don’t eat the meat pies.
Shamokin Area Performing Arts will present “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (School Edition) on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Shamokin Area High School Auditorium on West State Street.
In the musical by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler, the title character, Sweeney Todd, is unjustly imprisoned by a lecherous judge, leaving Todd’s wife unprotected from the judge’s exploitative advances. When Todd returns 15 years later, he takes up his barber tools as he seeks his revenge … providing a secret ingredient for local baker Mrs. Lovett’s meat pies that makes them all the rage in London.
Kevin Styer, director of the musical, said audiences will enjoy the intense difficulty of the music along with the excellent story line.
“Also, the use of a rotating stage adds to the special effects of the show,” he said.
One particularly challenging aspect of that stage has been that the students had to learn to act, and appear relaxed, on elevated sets.
“Acting one story in the air has been a challenge to several actors who are afraid of heights,” Styer said. “Due to the intense rehearsal schedule, they have overcome their anxieties.”
The cast has also enjoyed watching fellow student Jacob Erdman, as Sweeney Todd, dodging some obstacles on the set.
“(We’ve had) fun issues with hanging microphones,” Styer said. “Sweeney, when in his barber shop, hits his head on the hanging microphone only for it to swing away from him to return to smack him a second time, and he falls down to make it look like the mic knocked him out.”
Every good story has a villain, and junior Owen Amato has embraced that aspect in playing the role of the lewd Judge Turpin.
“People who enjoy a villain could resonate with my character,” Amato said. “People who see the evil side of the character will understand the complexity of the show.”
Senior Samantha Stancavage plays the role of the baker, Mrs. Lovett, and said audiences will appreciate her character’s humorous aspect.
“Paired with her well-rounded emotional storyline, the audience will probably relate to her most,” Stancavage said. “She has genuine love and care for the people in her life, but fails to pursue that love in a way that isn’t manipulative or backhanded. I think this part of her character will make the audience question their ability to decide whether she is truly a bad person or not.”
With all the dark humor in this story, there is also a note of romance when the young sailor Anthony rescues Sweeney Todd at sea and goes on to fall in love with Hannah, Todd’s daughter, who was an infant when he was arrested.
“I think the audience will like Johanna because she brings a positive and hopeful attitude to contrast the drama of the show,” said Alaina Glowatski, a junior who portrays Johanna.
“Anthony is, arguably, painfully naïve,” said Ethan Kauffman, the senior who plays that role. “He brings to the table an air of young wonder and innocence that heavily contrasts Sweeney’s tenseness and broodiness. As the show goes on, however, the audience will notice his attitude slowly change, as he’s willing to do about almost anything to escape London with Johanna by his side.”
Adding more drama and uncertainty to the story is the role of the Beggar Woman, played by senior Hannah Bashore.
“The Beggar Woman is an energetic, demented old woman,” Bashore said. “The background of my character is very sad, so I think when the audience realizes who I am, they will feel bad and have sympathy for me. All the beggar woman wants to do is to be seen and understood, but it’s hard, especially based off of how she looks. I love how my character appears randomly throughout the show. It keeps the audience on edge.”
After months of rehearsals and trying to bring out their characters’ personalities, the students are looking forward to bringing the show to the community.
“The students always rise to the occasion when there is reaction from the audience,” Styer said. “Rehearsals can be difficult until the actors know when and where the audience will react. The students look forward to these reactions.”
To order tickets, go to www.showtix4u.com and enter “Shamokin Area High School.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com