With more than 80 years of shows and dance while performing from all over the world, the Tamburitzan ensemble mixes folk and cultural dance style to produce their performance.
The group will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bucknell University’s Weis Center.
“The Weis Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to present this lively and engaging ensemble from Duquesne University,” said Lisa Leighton, spokesperson for the Weis Center. “The dancers and musicians have performed to enthusiastic audiences throughout the world and I encourage audiences of all ages to check them out this Friday night at the Weis Center.”
This season’s ensemble features 29 young professionals in a production featuring culturally themed costumes, visuals designed to add to the performance, acrobatics and musical variety for the whole family.
Immediately before the performance, there will be a free dance class taught by members of the Central PA-based Global Music and Dance Collective from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium.
The dance class will feature three dance instructors, including Bucknell’s own Paula Davis and seven musicians, a special feature of this will be the accordion and brass instruments.
The Exchange’s Art Cart will also be on-site from 6:30-7:15 p.m. with special all-ages activities related to the performance. This is a great to get some of the “play” out of children before having to sit through the performance. Allowing this to be a night for the whole family.
Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.