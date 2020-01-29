Grab some friends and relax with good food, drink and music, all while helping support families who want to stay near the hospital where their seriously ill children are being cared for.
The fourth annual Taste of the Town will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairground’s Industrial Arts Building. Tickets include a glass, wine, spirits and beer samples, appetizers and live entertainment. Basket raffles will be available to purchase, and vendors will sell a variety of merchandise.
All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, which offers low-cost housing accommodations to parents of critically ill children being treated at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
“We want to encourage people to come to Taste of the Town,” said Ginnetta Reed, director of development and communication at the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc. “It goes back to making a difference to thousands of people who are going through a very dark time, and it makes a difference to the community.”
Classic rock band R.A.T.L. will provide live entertainment. Their name was created from the first names of the four original members: Ted Moncavage on lead guitar and vocals, Ron Berresford on bass, Lynn Earney on drums and Amanda Krebs on lead vocals and rhythm guitar. The group now also includes Phil Krebs on rhythm guitar and vocals, Jim Grexon on drums and vocals and Chuck Haertter handling sound and lights. A photo booth will be provided by Devoted to Your Day.
Local wineries, distilleries and breweries include Hawstone Hollow Winery, Bouchette Vineyards, 5 Schmucks Winery, Staggering Unicorn Winery, Iron Vines Winery, Hazard’s Distillery, Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, Turkey Hill Brewing Company, and Firehouse Winery.
Bouchette Vineyards has attended Taste of the Town from the very beginning. Last year they won the Best of Taste award.
“It’s a chance to hang out with your friends and have some good food, have something good to drink and support a good cause,” said Rick Bouchette, owner of Bouchette Vineyards, with locations in Bethel, Lebanon and Hamburg.
Vendors include Craft Catering, The Farmhouse at Turkey Hill, Lightstreet Hotel, The Iron Fork, Steph’s Subs, The Cookie Dude, Grilled Cheese Café 2, Chip LaRue Sweet BBQ, Wagner’s Wasted Whoopies, Udder Delights Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, SIMPLY SHELLY, Tastefully Simple, Phillips Smoked Cheese, Inc., Best BBQ Sauce Ever Period, Linda Lou’s Cakes and Candies and Confectionary Art Instructor, Village Eatinghouse, Cowgirl Cheesecakes, Rexy’s Gourmet Dogs, Pappy’s Kettle Korn and Young Living Essential Oils.
“It’s always been a well-attended event,” Bouchette said. “It’s always been well planned. Ginneta and her team always do a good job.”
“A lot of volunteers come out to help run the event,” Reed said. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our volunteers along with the community coming out and purchasing tickets.”
Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/o/ronald-mcdonald-house-of-danville-inc-13154809562.