WATSONTOWN — Pour some tea, munch on crumpets and solve an intriguing mystery while relaxing in a flower-filled venue.
Pay attention to the clues and solve the mystery at Bodgerton Mystery Spring Brunch on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Blooming Meadows Farm along Route 44.
This is a little different from typical mystery dinners where attendees sit back and try to identify the guilty culprit. In Blooming Meadows Farm’s mystery, attendees take on the roles of characters in a high society tea and try to figure out which of them is publishing nasty gossip in the town newspaper, and at the opening of the debutante season, to boot.
“People will get to select their character, and they are part of the script,” said Colleen Musgrave, co-owner of Blooming Meadows along with her husband, Matt Musgrave. “Everyone gets a guilty and non-guilty script upon arriving because they don’t know who will actually be the guilty person until they draw numbers (at the tea).”
At the end of the tea there could be several different scenarios. Participants jot down their suspicions throughout the event and vote on who they think is the guilty party.
“There are different phases of the game, with different clues of the game,” Matt said. “We’ll guide them through what to read in their scripted answers.”
Clues can arrive in the form of revelations that participants learn as the event goes on. For example, in a Harry Potter-themed mystery that Blooming Meadows Farm hosted, participants gradually realized that only a few characters knew how to use a computer, which helped narrow down possibilities for the bad guy.
Guests have the most fun when they throw themselves into the hilarity of the mystery.
“The more you get into it, the better,” Matt said, and Colleen added, “It’s not expected that people dress up, but it’s encouraged.”
Anyone who correctly pegs the guilty party wins a prize. Past prizes have included farm-fresh flowers, honey or gift cards. Weather permitting, the tea will be held outside. The rain date is Sunday.
“It’s a unique experience. There’s really nothing like it around here,” Colleen said. “It’s a good time just to get to know people and interact with other people.”
“It’s a lot different from attending a regular murder mystery,” Matt said. “Everybody has really loved it.”
The tea/brunch will be catered by the Watson Inn, with tea sandwiches, scones, lemon curd mousse tarts, blueberry coffee cake, mimosa and mint juleps.
Blooming Meadows Farm offers a number of craft classes, U-pick events and spiritual classes throughout the year. On May 13, they’ll host a Mommy & Me Tulip Arrangement, Faith Blooms on May 24, and Flower Candles on June 7. Their next mystery, The Great Bakeoff Murder Mystery, will be held Sept. 2.
“Each month is a totally different theme,” Colleen said. “People love the idea of being able to walk through the flowers.”
For more information, visit www.bloomingmeadowsfarm.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com